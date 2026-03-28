“Make the Game 40 Minutes”: Mark Cuban Proposes Radical Idea to Solve Major NBA Issue

The NBA is finally cracking down on tanking, with Shams Charania reporting new measures on Friday. The problem has quietly snowballed into a league-wide crisis. Yet, while the league scrambles for fixes. And voices like Bill Simmons and Mark Cuban are pushing a far more radical, and arguably smarter, solution.

After Charania’s tweet on Friday, analyst Bill Simmons gave his verdict. “0 for 3!” he said. He criticized the NBA’s anti-tanking proposals for ignoring a key root cause: the long 82-game season. He argued that reducing it to 72 games could improve competition and urgency. Instead, the league offered alternative fixes, which he found misguided, making the situation feel avoidable and frustrating.

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Adding to this, Mark Cuban tweeted, “Make the games 40 minutes. 8 x 82 / 48 =13.667. That’s the equivalent number of games you would reduce the schedule by. Without breaking arena leases.” Then he added, “Works for college. Works for international. Works for the WNBA.” That’s not all.

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“AND. If you looking at tv and streaming ratings, the less the actual playing time for a televised game, the bigger the ratings. Ie, the less time fans have to focus on a game, the more they enjoy watching it on tv,” Cuban concluded.

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The NBA stands alone with 48-minute games, while FIBA, the Olympic Games, WNBA, and NCAA run on 40-minute games. Reportedly, Adam Silver likes the idea of four 10-minute quarters, aiming for a tighter two-hour TV window. Meanwhile, the math hits hard as it drops from 48 to 40 minutes, trims 16.7% of playtime. Across 82 games, that mirrors removing about 13.7 games, roughly 14 in total workload.

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Moreover, broadcasts keep dragging. Reports suggest ESPN clocks games at 2 hours 16 minutes, steady for 15 seasons. So, cutting minutes won’t magically shrink airtime. However, it boosts live action share. That’s the real win: Better flow and better pacing. Most importantly, there’s proof this works.

Olympic basketball thrives within a two-hour frame. Meanwhile, college and WNBA games sustain the same rhythm. Even the 2026 All-Star format tweak sparked a ratings jump. Plus, the 2023 playoffs averaged 5.12 million viewers and a 2.7 rating. Still, early 2024 regular-season numbers hovered at 1.4 million, down 19%. Therefore, Mark Cuban’s message feels obvious: Tighten the game and elevate the experience.

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Previously, Mark Cuban had suggested that the NBA should “embrace tanking.” According to the Dallas Mavericks‘ minority owner, fans value the experience and hope for progress more than nightly victories. And tanking often becomes the fastest route to building a championship team. The NBA’s deeper issues aren’t just wins or losses—they’re affordability, access, and the overall quality of the fan experience, which shape long-term engagement far more than the standings.

The NBA’s latest ideas to stop tanking

On Friday, Shams Charania shared that the NBA unveiled three anti-tanking proposals to its Board of Governors in New York, with a formal vote set for May. All three share one goal: expanding the lottery to more teams. Beyond that, each plan charts a distinct path, offering very different approaches to curb tanking and reshape competition.

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The league is shaking up the draft lottery to fight tanking. Under the first proposal, they are planning an 18-team draft lottery: 10 teams missing the play-in and eight that qualify. The bottom 10 squads each get an 8% chance to climb the lottery, while 20% spreads across the play-in teams, sliding from 11th to 18th. Meanwhile, the lottery will determine all 18 picks, removing the worst-team advantage and giving mid-tier squads a real shot, discouraging tanking and fueling fierce competition.

Now, under the second proposal, 22 teams enter the lottery: 10 missing the play-in, eight that qualify, and four first-round playoff losers. The league ranks them using a two-year record, mirroring the WNBA system. Teams must meet a minimum win cap—say 20 wins—so a 14-68 season counts as 20-62. Performance averages over two years, rewarding consistency, keeping the top-four lottery thrilling, and making tanking far harder.

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Meanwhile, the NBA’s third “5-by-5” proposal puts the spotlight on the bottom five teams, giving each identical odds for the No. 1 pick while the remaining 13 enter a separate drawing. All 18 lottery teams—10 missing the play-in and eight that qualify—compete, with a minimum 10-win floor preventing extreme tanking. Even last season’s lowest squads, like the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans, can’t fall below 10th, keeping every game competitive and the lottery thrilling.

Well, following the proposal, Mark Cuban is forcing the NBA to rethink everything. Shorter games, smarter lotteries, and meaningful competition put control back in the hands of fans and teams. Tanking loses its appeal. Every game matters, and every pick counts. The league can no longer hide behind old habits. Thus, Cuban’s vision challenges the system, demands urgency, and proves that the sport thrives when experience and excitement take priority.