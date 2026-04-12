“Makes Bronny Look Like Michael Jordan”: Grammy Winner J. Cole’s China Debut Sparks Fan Backlash

J. Cole finally checked into a professional basketball game in China, but the internet had a field day with it. His debut for Nanjing Monkey Kings instantly went viral, and fans wasted no time roasting the performance. One brutal comparison summed up the mood: he “makes Bronny James look like Michael Jordan.”

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J. Cole played just under eight minutes, finishing with one rebound and one assist as the Monkey Kings fell 95-81. Ahead of the game, he explained how the opportunity came together. “Last summer, they came to me,” Cole said. “They give me an opportunity to come play on the court. It’s a blessing to me.”

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According to Shams Charania, the move was strategic from general manager Zhen Wang. J. Cole’s stint is part of a broader idea to build ties between leagues, especially with his minority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets potentially opening doors for Chinese players.

While fans in China embraced the moment, the reaction in the United States leaned heavily toward humor. Many pointed to Bronny James, who has shown steady improvement with the Los Angeles Lakers, as the baseline for comparison after his recent strong outing against the Golden State Warriors.

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That progress was on full display in that game, where Bronny posted 10 points, three assists, and two steals in 21 minutes while also recording the first father-son assist in NBA history with LeBron James. It is that level of legitimate NBA production that made the comparison to J. Cole even more exaggerated.

Fans troll J Cole’s China debut, compare him with Bronny James

J. Cole’s move to play professional basketball did not sit well with a section of fans. While some wanted him to stick to music, others leaned into the moment and turned his debut into instant social media content, with every play quickly dissected online.

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“J Cole makes Bronny look like Michael Jordan,” a fan wrote on Instagram in one of his debut compilation reels. Here, the fan probably said this in jest, as Bronny has also struggled to make his place in the Lakers’ side this season and got demoted to the G-League. However, considering the American rapper’s poorly executed three-pointers in the game, they came up with this hilarious comparison by bringing in Michael Jordan.

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“The Falloff,” another fan wrote on the reel, indicating his situation with J Cole’s globally acclaimed album ‘The Falloff, ‘ which was his latest album released in February. It is a sarcastic take by a netizen who feels that the American rapper has fallen off his lofty standards of being one of the best hip hop artists of this generation to playing basketball professionally in China.

Amidst all of the netizen claims that J Cole has lied about his past with the St Johns about how close he was to making the team. “I keep tellin folks. He did NOT almost make at St Johns. Idk why he lies about that. Kevin Hart is better than bro,” a user shared strong opinions on J Cole’s basketball past from his college days. According to various reports, the rapper tried out as a walk-on for the St Johns University and was among the 10-call back players during his sophomore year, something the fan completely disagrees.

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Another fan commented on his physical attributes as they directed a jab towards his iconic dreadlocks, something that he made famous globally. “His legs can barely carry those 50-pound dreads..” a fan wrote on the reel. J Cole has always kept these long dreads, which hold a lot of weight, making things uncomfortable for him while playing. While it is meant as a jab, it is a pretty logical opinion.

Lastly, another user is simply not sure how the 41-year-old has made his way into the team of the Nanjing Monkey Kings. Probably, the user is not sure about the silent agreement that the Nanjing GM has had with the rapper over his ties with the Charlotte Hornets. “How is he in the team?” the fan asked with the intention of making fun.

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While the reactions continue to pour in, J. Cole’s basketball journey is not new. He previously had short stints in the Basketball Africa League and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, making this his third professional stop. This time, however, the spotlight is bigger, and so is the scrutiny.