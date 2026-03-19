“Makes Me Feel Like a Loser”: JJ Redick Gets Honest About LeBron James After Record-Breaking Night

Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 70 points in the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets. Doncic extended his 30+ point streak. However, watching a 41-year-old James execute a near-perfect game, catching lobs and finishing like his vintage self still was refreshing. Or for JJ Redick, it was a hard-hitting reality check.

The Lakers head coach was just as dumbfounded by the Akron Hammer’s performance as all the fans. LeBron James keeps pushing the limits. That left Redick wondering what he’s doing with his life.

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“Watching him, it actually probably makes me feel like a loser. Every time he falls on the ground, every time he gets a box out, every time he hits hard in transition, I feel it too. I feel it too because I’m just so out of shape right now. It’s remarkable and again this is what I was talking about with him. It’s just the preparation that he puts into his body over and over and over again. That to me is the ultimate sign of competitive stamina,” said Redick.

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He’s only a few months older than LeBron James. Likewise, watching someone nearly his same age still redefine boundaries is mesmerizing. The Akron Hammer was polite enough to say JJ Redick isn’t a loser. “If he’s a loser, we are all in deep s—t,” James said after the game. And well, nobody is losing in this situation.

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JJ Redick and LeBron James are working together. There’s an openness to where the head coach could have a conversation about James making the sacrifice for the team. The 22-time All-Star has since flourished in his new role. The Lakers have climbed up to the third seed, looking unrecognisable from the inconsistent basketball they were playing until a few weeks ago.

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Long story short, LeBron James, JJ Redick, and the Lakers are all winners right now.

LeBron James can’t stop creating history

Tonight proved that LeBron James may have a lot more to give to the game. He has adjusted to a different role. James is allowing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to handle the rock while helping out the team in doing the dirty work. But even while doing that, his game IQ and skill attract output.

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His performance against the Rockets was no different. LeBron James scored 30 points, missing just one shot during the entire night. It gave him another astounding record that gives him an edge over ‘Father Time’.

James just became the oldest player in NBA history to score 30 points while shooting 90% or more from the field. The next in line is five years younger! That’s the kind of absurd reality we basketball fans are getting to witness. Many may say there haven’t been many players who touched the hardwood at 41. There aren’t. That’s exactly what makes James’ accomplishment so impressive.

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And his season with the Lakers has also been a success. After missing the first 14 games with sciatica, he’s picked up the pace again. LeBron James is averaging 21.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in Year 23. Nobody in NBA history has reached 23 years. Averaging 20 after all this wear and tear is unheard of.

It’s not going to stop some naysayers from picking on him. However, with whatever time LeBron James has left to give to the sport, it’s best to appreciate the marvel. Once he’s gone, his absence will be felt largely around the league and in basketball.