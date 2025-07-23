Steve Kerr & Warriors’ Plan In Jeopardy as Nightmare Jonathan Kuminga Situation Emerges

The vibe around Chase Center right now? Tense. Real tense. You’ve got Steph Curry drilling threes like it’s nothing, Draymond yelling defensive assignments, but lurking beneath it all is this uneasy feeling that things might unravel. The Warriors’ front office is usually slick with their moves, but whispers suggest they’re dancing on thin ice this summer. Something big’s brewing, and it ain’t just about splash brothers highlights anymore. The calm before the storm never felt this heavy.

Rumors are swirling like confetti after a championship win, except nobody’s celebrating. Steve Kerr’s master plan- you know, balancing veteran savvy with young talent- feels shaky. Everyone’s asking: Why now? Why’s there this cloud hanging over a team that knows how to win? The answers might involve a young star’s contract drama and a backup plan slipping through their fingers. The pieces aren’t fitting like they should.

Brandon Robinson revealed on X that the Timberwolves are eyeing Malcolm Brogdon, tweeting “Malcolm Brogdon is of interest to the Timberwolves”. That’s a gut punch for Golden State, who’d pegged Brogdon as their safety net if the Kuminga mess blew up. Suddenly, their Plan B has eight teams fighting for Brogdon, including the Suns, Lakers, and the Bucks. Minnesota’s push stings extra hard after their conference finals run. The Warriors’ backup option just got crowded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Dig deeper, and Brogdon’s appeal makes total sense for contenders. He’s a former Sixth Man of the Year, perfect for propping up older point guards like Mike Conley in Minny. But for Golden State? Missing out leaves them scrambling. Brogdon only played 24 games last season, shooting a rough 28.6% from three, but his playoff IQ is gold. With rivals circling, the Dubs’ fallback plan is fading fast. That puts insane pressure on fixing their Kuminga headache before it explodes.

So while the Brogdon chase heats up elsewhere, Golden State’s stuck in a high-stakes standoff with their own young star. And that deadline? It’s racing closer than a Steph transition three.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Kuminga time bomb ticks

Jonathan Kuminga’s contract stalemate isn’t just messy- it’s a trapdoor about to swing open. If no deal’s done by August 6, he gets a one-year no-trade clause by signing his qualifying offer. Translation: The Warriors lose all control. They can’t move him at the deadline, can’t leverage his value, and risk a disgruntled talent poisoning the locker room. “No reason to delay and create another offseason mess,” warns GSW Ball Report, stressing the urgency. The clock’s their biggest enemy now.

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What’s wild is both sides seem ready to bolt. Kuminga’s camp wants $25-30 million yearly; the Dubs offered around $20 million, seeing him as trade bait. Worse? “It is known around the league that Kuminga doesn’t want to be with the Warriors,” per insiders. He took DNPs in last season’s playoffs after Kerr benched him, and that friction never healed. Even turning down $150 million over five years last offseason hints at deeper discontent. This isn’t negotiation- it’s mutual distrust.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here’s Kerr’s nightmare: Overpay a guy who wants out, lose him for nothing, or let him hijack their trade flexibility. With Brogdon slipping away and no Kuminga resolution, the Warriors’ “win-now” window gets murkier. One thing’s clear: however this ends, it’ll redefine Golden State’s future. And August 6? It can’t come soon enough.