Malik Beasley Faces Wild Accusations From Family Just a Month After Pleading Not Guilty in Gambling Case

Former NBA guard Malik Beasley’s personal life and legal crisis have intertwined into complete chaos. Just weeks after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court to plead not guilty to a series of sports-betting and bribery charges, the 29-year-old NBA star is facing some severe personal accusations from his estranged in-laws.

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Beasley married Montana Yao in March 2020, but their relationship has been plagued by more lows than highs. More than a year after she filed for legal separation, Yao’s mother has brought the NBA star’s alleged wrongdoings to light in an unusual way.

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A viral TikTok video by ‘JaggerEdge’ claimed, “Preparing for my part in the Netflix documentary on surviving my ex-NBA son-in-law who is currently under FBI indictment, who abandoned my grandchildren, doesn’t pay child support, and is relentlessly malicious towards my daughter…”

The woman in the clip makes the accusations without naming Beasley. She followed the viral Netflix documentary-style reel format, sitting down dramatically in a mock interview setup with the damning text on screen.

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According to Complex, Yao has publicly confirmed in the comments section that @JaggerEdge was her mother, who made the allegations. Beasley has not addressed these claims yet involving his son Makai, born in 2019, and daughter Mia, born in 2022.

The power couple’s marriage had hit a major roadblock months before Yao first filed for divorce in late 2020. Photos had surfaced of Beasley holding hands with his former Lakers teammate Scottie Pippen Jr.’s mother, Larsa Pippen. Yao claimed she had no idea what her husband was up to and called it “wild”.

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Yao then revealed on Instagram that she was “told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Months later, Beasley publicly apologized for putting Yao in that “situation” and said his head wasn’t where “it was supposed to be.”

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Meanwhile, Larsa had faced heaps of criticism for allegedly breaking the NBA star’s marriage. However, years later, she hit back at the fanbase, saying she already spoke to Beasley about his personal life before meeting him.

“If you’re married, you’re not going to be coming at me publicly on social media like he was,” Larsa said on Hollywood Unlocked. “It would have been a different vibe… It wasn’t a secret.”

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However, by 2021, Beasley and Yao moved past their differences. The couple reconciled and got back together. Yao said that she was “blindsided.” The pair then went on to welcome their second child in 2022.

But only three years later, Yao filed for legal separation once again in March 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences” and seeking spousal support. The status of their divorce is not clear at the moment.

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For Beasley, the timing of this TikTok chaos couldn’t have been worse. In the 2024-25 season, he hit a franchise-record 319 three-pointers and averaged 16.3 points for the Detroit Pistons. However, a reported three-year, $42 million contract extension with Detroit was completely derailed once federal authorities zeroed in on his alleged gambling activities…

What is going on with Malik Beasley’s federal legal battle?

In July 2026, Beasley entered a courtroom to plead not guilty to four criminal conspiracy counts after federal prosecutors alleged he manipulated on-court performances while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for financial relief. His arraignment is part of a vast sweep led by Eastern District of New York prosecutors targeting insider wagers, mob ties, and sports bribery across the NBA.

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During his brief arraignment in Brooklyn, Beasley stood beside his defense attorney, Jason Goldman, acknowledging that he understood the charges against him. A magistrate judge released Beasley on a $100,000 bond co-signed by his parents, imposing strict conditions that prohibit him from engaging in gambling or contacting any co-defendants or witnesses. Like Terry Rozier’s bail conditions, Beasley can’t realistically interact with anyone in the NBA due to this.

Federal prosecutors allege that during the 2023-24 NBA season, Beasley colluded with former NBA player Edward Davis to manipulate individual prop stats across multiple games. According to prosecutors, Davis issued loans to cover millions in gambling debts racked up by Beasley. In return, Beasley allegedly agreed to intentionally manipulate his box scores to clear his debts while allowing co-conspirators to cash in on lucrative fraudulent bets.

In one specific instance highlighted in the indictment, prosecutors allege Beasley gave insider instructions to bet on him grabbing fewer than 3.5 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 26, 2024, a game in which he pulled down just one board!

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The indictment charges six individuals in total. Beasley, Davis, and co-conspirators William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia, and current NBA player agent Paolo Zamorano, with wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy.

The group allegedly placed wagers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars across major sportsbooks. They reportedly also won at least $121,000. It marks the broader crackdown that included former Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, former Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and ex-NBA player Damon Jones.

Back in April, Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in defrauding major sportsbooks and swiping millions of dollars from poker players.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Weintraub noted that Beasley had been aware of the federal investigation for roughly a year prior to the indictment. Attorney Goldman expressed confidence outside the court, stating, “An arrest means nothing. An indictment means nothing,” as Beasley prepares for his next status conference.

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It’s unclear whether Montana Yao will take the legal route regarding child support. But her mother’s post does prove a federal gambling roadblock is not the only hurdle Beasley faces.