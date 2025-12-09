Malik Beasley Issues Clear Demand as Star Confirms Truth About $2M Deal With Serbian Team

Malik Beasley’s offseason was supposed to be a breakout moment, the kind where contenders line up at his door. Instead, everything shifted the moment gambling allegations surfaced. The NBA cleared him, but an ongoing FBI investigation remains, freezing interest across much of the league. Most teams have stepped back, wary of the uncertainty, though not everyone has closed the door.

Even though Malik Beasley couldn’t sign the reported three-year $42 million extension with the Pistons, he’s reportedly close to a move to Serbia, where the Partizan Belgrade of the Adriatic Basketball Association and the EuroLeague has offered him a deal worth around $2 million for the rest of the season. But Beasley might not be willing to head to Europe right now.

“I could go overseas right now, but I’m not. Like, I want to play in the NBA, and I know what I know. I’m just going to stay patient,” Beasley said.

The sharpshooter will be gauging NBA teams’ interest before the February trade deadline. While the 29-year-old remains optimistic for his return, he’s yet to be cleared by the NBA to play in the league.

So, even if a team does end up offering him a deal before the deadline, it remains unclear whether he’ll be able to play or not. This is quite disappointing given that Beasley had a career season during the 2024-25 campaign playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Malik Beasley averaged 16.3 points while shooting an incredible 41.6 percent from the three-point line and became one of only five players to hit 300 threes in a single season. Nonetheless, it will be worth watching where the former Detroit Pistons guard heads next as his career hangs in the balance.

Malik Beasley’s agent calls reports linking his client to Serbia “exaggerated”

Malik Beasley has said he’s holding out for an NBA offer, which is why he hasn’t considered Serbia or other European options. But there’s more to it.

As previously reported, Serbian powerhouse Partizan Belgrade did offer him a contract for the rest of the season, giving him a legitimate overseas alternative. However, according to Serbian outlet Nova, the deal will not allow Beasley to opt out of the deal if he gets an offer from the NBA, something that isn’t the whole truth, according to his agent, Brian Jungreis.

“These are exaggerated reports. We had conversations and some framework, but nowhere close to anything closing or happening for the moment,” Jungreis told Front Office Sports. “The report of no NBA out is 100% inaccurate. We’d never not have that in the case he were to play anywhere else than the NBA.”

Even if there’s hesitance to a move to Serbia, it could’ve been a great option. That’s because it would’ve at least allowed him to stay in touch with his game, that too, at a high level. After all, Partizan Belgrade’s roster has developed players like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Tristan Vukcevic.

However, it seems like they are pretty adamant about solely focusing on the NBA despite him not even being cleared yet. Either way, it will be interesting to see whether any team takes a gamble on Beasley, who could actually be a terrific addition to many teams. In fact, he’s already been linked to many teams previously, only for nothing to solidify, as the clock keeps ticking for the trade deadline.