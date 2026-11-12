Malik Beasley Sells Autographed Jerseys on TikTok Live Weeks Before Guilty Plea in NBA Betting Case

Malik Beasley was once earning millions in the NBA, but his latest appearance on TikTok Live presented a strikingly different picture. With his basketball future hanging in the balance amid a federal gambling investigation, the former Detroit Pistons guard was selling autographed jerseys from his career. Yet, even as he tried to find buyers, Beasley appeared genuinely excited by the response he was receiving from viewers, making the livestream an unusual glimpse into his life away from the court.

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A federal gambling case has already cost him a reported $42 million contract.

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Clips from Beasley’s TikTok Live circulated across the NBA world, showing him displaying signed jerseys from his nine-year career, including his early days with the Denver Nuggets.

He also invited viewers to purchase the memorabilia through his TikTok Shop. A fan in the comments asked, “200 for a malik jersey SIGNED.” The comment implied that the former Pistons star might have set the price at $200 per jersey. The information is not verified.

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Moreover, during the livestream, Malik Beasley repeatedly assured viewers that the jerseys were authentic. He also promised to sign them personally. At one point, while responding to a request for a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, he said:

“Ooh, I do have a T-Wolves jersey, but it’s for a boy. I need it. I need it.”

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The livestream also featured Malik Beasley discussing the gifts and interactions taking place on TikTok Live. One viewer appeared to send a Galaxy, the platform’s virtual gift that costs 1,000 coins. The clips gained traction as fans connected the unusual sales pitch to the uncertainty surrounding Beasley’s basketball future.

That uncertainty stems from a federal investigation into alleged manipulation of player performance for betting purposes.

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According to a report by The Athletic, Beasley has agreed to plead guilty in the case, with his formal plea hearing scheduled for December 9, 2026, in federal court in Brooklyn.

The investigation dates back to his time with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023–24 season. Federal prosecutors alleged that Malik Beasley and co-defendants were involved in a scheme connected to player prop bets across four Bucks games between January and March 2024. Former NBA player Ed Davis was among those named in the case.

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Prosecutors alleged that Beasley had accumulated significant gambling debts and accepted a loan from Davis before manipulating his statistical performance to help others profit from bets.

The officials arrested Beasley in June 2026, and he initially pleaded not guilty.

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He has remained out on bond while the case proceeds. His expected change of plea marks a significant turn in the proceedings, although the court will still have to determine the appropriate sentence after the plea is formally entered.

The financial consequences have already been substantial.

Malik Beasley appeared poised for a major payday after a strong 2024–25 season with the Detroit Pistons, finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Detroit was reportedly preparing a three-year, $42 million contract. But the agreement fell apart after the gambling investigation emerged.

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Beasley had previously earned nearly $60 million in NBA salary across stints with six franchises. The recent visuals reflect the painful contrast he has endured over the span of months.

A player who had just delivered one of the best seasons of his career was suddenly left without a contract. It could have secured his financial future in the league. His TikTok sales have therefore become another talking point as he prepares for a court appearance. It will ultimately determine the next stage of his life.

A guilty plea would also put his NBA future in serious jeopardy. The league has treated gambling-related violations as a major concern.

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He might even face a lifetime ban.