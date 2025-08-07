Malik Beasley Suffers Five-Figure Setback After Sending Strong Message to NBA

The hits just keep coming for Malik Beasley. On Wednesday, the free agent guard was evicted from his downtown Detroit apartment after reportedly failing to pay $21,500 in rent, per The Detroit News. The property, The Stott, a high-rise owned by Bedrock Detroit tied to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. Who filed two lawsuits. Beasley didn’t respond to the second, resulting in a default judgment and the eviction.

This comes just days after Beasley posted a fiery Snapchat video, addressing rumors and criticism tied to a federal gambling investigation. He said, “People were saying some crazy things in the media, people judging me. I’ll tell you one thing I have a chip on my shoulder I’m ready to destroy anyone in front of me, I’m ready to prove again I belong in this league.”

That message hit hard, but now so does reality. From unpaid loans, wage garnishment by a dentist, and now this eviction, Beasley’s off-court troubles keep stacking. His NBA future? Uncertain, despite coming off a strong season in Detroit.

AD

This is a Developing Story…