Malik Beasley Suffers Five-Figure Setback After Sending Strong Message to NBA

ByShweta Das

Aug 7, 2025 | 4:22 PM EDT

The hits just keep coming for Malik Beasley. On Wednesday, the free agent guard was evicted from his downtown Detroit apartment after reportedly failing to pay $21,500 in rent, per The Detroit News. The property, The Stott, a high-rise owned by Bedrock Detroit tied to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. Who filed two lawsuits. Beasley didn’t respond to the second, resulting in a default judgment and the eviction.

This comes just days after Beasley posted a fiery Snapchat video, addressing rumors and criticism tied to a federal gambling investigation. He said, “People were saying some crazy things in the media, people judging me. I’ll tell you one thing I have a chip on my shoulder I’m ready to destroy anyone in front of me, I’m ready to prove again I belong in this league.”

That message hit hard, but now so does reality. From unpaid loans, wage garnishment by a dentist, and now this eviction, Beasley’s off-court troubles keep stacking. His NBA future? Uncertain, despite coming off a strong season in Detroit.

This is a Developing Story…

Can Malik Beasley overcome his off-court troubles to prove he still belongs in the NBA?

