Malika Andrews Is in Good Company Amid ESPN Absense Ahead of Expiring Contract

When Malika Andrews shared a peaceful Instagram Story featuring a horse, a salad, a book, and a caption that simply read “good company,” the internet may have seen a quiet afternoon. But real ones know — this wasn’t just a girl and a grazing pony. This was a mood. A message. And possibly the softest power move since Tim Duncan made bank shots trendy.

Let’s set the scene. In the photo, we see Malika’s jeans and sneakers kicked out in the grass. A book open to page 216 rests in her lap, suggesting she’s mid-thought or mid-plot twist — you choose. Beside her sits a fresh, colorful salad, the kind that screams, “I care about antioxidants and narrative arcs.” In the background? A calm, majestic horse minding its own business, doing horse things. The caption? Just two words: “good company.”

But don’t let the calm fool you. While the NBA Draft was buzzing louder than a faulty scoreboard speaker, Malika Andrews was playing chess — or at the very least, literary Uno — far away from the noise. And oh, the timing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why? Because Malika Andrews’ ESPN contract just so happens to expire this fall. That’s right. As the clock ticks and free agency speculation for players takes over headlines, there’s another free agent the media world is watching: Malika Andrews herself. According to Front Office Sports, she’s nearing the end of her current ESPN deal, and neither she nor the network has publicly spilled the tea yet. And we all know silence is rarely just silence.

AD

Meanwhile, the Instagram clues keep dropping like missed free throws in overtime. Malika’s recent stories? One featured an ABC-branded mug with the cheery caption, “Happy Monday,” and a script beside it — yes, a script. Not exactly your usual “out of office” coffee post. Then came the behind-the-scenes shot at Good Morning America, complete with the studio, a production crew in action, and another signature mug. The caption? A very loud-and-clear: “GOOOOOOD MORNING!! ☀️”

So, what’s going on here? Well, some insiders are whispering what fans are already thinking out loud: Malika Andrews might be eyeing a move to the big leagues — not just sports, but mainstream television. Think Robin Roberts 2.0. Not bad company to keep, right?

The signs are subtle but telling. Her appearance on ABC, the elegant calm of that Hudson River sunset video she posted, and her general aura of “I’m not worried, you are” — it’s all adding up to something bigger. While ESPN hasn’t made any public statements, sources suggest major networks like NBC and Amazon have already taken notice. And let’s be real, who wouldn’t want someone who can deliver live NBA coverage and still keep their cool when someone accidentally spells “Knicks” with an L?

A Quiet Power Move from One of ESPN’s Brightest Stars

Speaking of live TV… remember that draft-night slip-up? Malika Andrews was introducing the Portland Trail Blazers’ No. 11 pick, Cedric Coward, when she accidentally said, “So the Portland Trail Blazers select Colin Cowherd here.” Twitter had a field day, of course. I mean, Colin Cowherd, at 61, getting drafted by an NBA team? That’s one multiverse we weren’t prepared for.

To his credit, Cowherd leaned right into it, posting a glorious Photoshop of himself in a Blazers jersey, standing confidently in front of a draft backdrop. The caption? “Nothing against Memphis, but this would have been epic.” Honestly, peak humor. We salute you, Colin.

Even the actual player, Cedric Coward, didn’t mind the mix-up. After all, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies anyway, and it’s not every day your draft moment gets co-opted by a viral dad joke.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, back in reality, Malika Andrews continues to stir interest by doing — well — almost nothing publicly. And somehow, that’s working. She hasn’t made a single direct comment about her ESPN future, but every story she shares feels like a chapter in a larger plan. One minute she’s breaking down Jannik Sinner’s historic Wimbledon win. The next, she’s subtly signaling that she’s ready for her next act — one that may involve more than just courtside reporting.

USA Today via Reuters December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; ESPN reporter Malika Andrews after the in-season tournament championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s not forget, Malika Andrews is only 30 years old and has already built a career that would make most broadcasters jealous. She hosts NBA Today, anchors NBA Countdown, and covers the Finals like she invented the postgame presser. She’s been the face of ESPN’s NBA coverage, and the NBA itself has quietly (and not-so-quietly) backed her as a voice of trust. She’s calm under pressure, articulate without being robotic, and brings just the right amount of warmth to live TV — no teleprompter required.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With her contract winding down and big networks looking to retool their morning and sports coverage, the timing feels just right for a pivot. And judging by how she’s handled things so far — with grace, peace, and a salad bowl full of leafy greens — we wouldn’t bet against her.

So whether she stays at ESPN, jumps to a rival, or launches her own Oprah-meets-NBA podcast from a horse ranch — one thing’s for sure: Malika Andrews is in good company. And by the look of it, she knows exactly where she’s going next. Even if she hasn’t said a word.