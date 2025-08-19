Malika Andrews Reveals Hiatus Whereabouts Amid ESPN Contract Situation as Vanessa Richardson Takes Command

Imagine this: One of ESPN’s brightest stars suddenly steps away from the spotlight, right when the NBA offseason is heating up with draft drama and contract whispers. Fans are buzzing, speculation is swirling, and everyone’s wondering, where did she go? We’re talking about Malika Andrews, the trailblazing host who’s become synonymous with NBA coverage. Her recent absence from NBA Today has left a void, with Vanessa Richardson stepping in like a seasoned pro. But hold on, because Malika Andrews isn’t just lounging in obscurity. She’s dropped a breadcrumb trail that’s as intriguing as it is scenic, hinting at a much-needed recharge amid some big career questions.

You know how sometimes a simple social media post can speak volumes? That’s exactly what’s happening here. As rumors about her ESPN contract bubble up, Malika Andrews has been teasing her whereabouts in ways that feel both personal and pointed. From cryptic stories to full-on reveals, it’s like she’s inviting us into her world without saying too much. And trust me, the latest update? It’s got adventure written all over it, think exotic locales, wildlife wonders, and a dash of romance. But before we dive into that, let’s rewind a bit to understand why her break is making waves.

It all came to light with an Instagram carousel that Malika Andrews shared, captivating her followers with glimpses of a breathtaking escape. Captioned, “Did you know a group of Zebras is called a dazzle? I just love that. It’s also a fitting description of our trip so far through South Africa and Zambia: dazzling 🤩,” the post was tagged at Victoria Falls – Zambezi River. Picture this: a series of stunning images showcasing lush nature, majestic waterfalls, and yes, those dazzling zebras. But it wasn’t just solo shots; her husband was right there in the mix, adding a personal touch to what looks like the ultimate getaway. This reveal comes after weeks of speculation, painting a picture of Malika Andrews embracing serenity far from the studio lights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Born on January 27, 1995, in Oakland, California, Malika Andrews has skyrocketed in sports journalism faster than a buzzer-beater three-pointer. She joined ESPN in October 2018 as an online NBA writer and didn’t waste time climbing the ranks. By the 2020 NBA Bubble, she was the youngest sideline reporter ever for a conference finals broadcast. Fast-forward to 2021, and Malika Andrews replaced Rachel Nichols as host of NBA Today, ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show. She also anchors NBA Countdown and covers the Finals with the poise of a veteran.

Her accolades? Stacked up. In 2022, she snagged a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent, and Forbes named her to their 30 Under 30 in sports for 2021. Recently, in May 2025, Malika Andrews expanded her role to co-host WNBA Countdown, the Los Angeles-based program. But it’s not just about the highlights; Andrews brings depth, drawing from her own life experiences to connect with stories beyond the court.

This isn’t the first time Malika Andrews has taken a step back for her well-being. In interviews, she’s been candid about a tough “hiatus” in her teenage years. At 14, she battled anger, depression, anxiety, and an eating disorder. After getting expelled from school, her parents enrolled her in a year-round therapeutic boarding school in Utah. There, she rebuilt her mental health, graduating from high school at 17 in 2012. As she shared in a 2021 Sportscasting profile and a June 2024 People magazine exclusive, this period shaped her empathy in reporting. Today, she advocates for mental health through the National Association of Black Journalists’ Sports Task Force Scholarship Committee.

Fast-forward to now, and her recent break echoes that resilience. Malika Andrews was noticeably absent from NBA Today in late July 2025, missing out on hosting duties. This followed her skipping ESPN’s 2025 NBA Draft coverage in late June. Instead, on June 25, 2025, she posted an Instagram Story that screamed “peace out”, featuring a horse grazing, a fresh salad, and a book open to page 216, captioned simply “good company.” Jeans and sneakers in the grass, antioxidants on the side, it was a mood, a message, and perhaps a subtle power move amid the chaos.

But the plot thickens. Just days later, on July 26, reports highlighted how this serene scene contrasted with the NBA Draft buzz. While the internet chuckled over her draft-night slip-up, accidentally calling Portland Trail Blazers‘ pick Cedric Coward “Colin Cowherd”, Malika Andrews was far from the frenzy. Cowherd himself joined the fun with a Photoshopped jersey post, captioning it, “Nothing against Memphis, but this would have been epic.” Even Coward, who got traded to the Grizzlies, took it in stride. Meanwhile, Andrews’ stories kept dropping clues: an ABC-branded mug with “Happy Monday” and a script, a behind-the-scenes shot at Good Morning America yelling “GOOOOOOD MORNING!! ☀️,” and a Hudson River sunset video exuding calm.

ESPN contract crossroads: What’s next for Malika Andrews?

Here’s where it gets juicy: Malika Andrews’ ESPN contract expires this fall, likely September or October 2025, as reported back in February. ESPN wants to keep her, seeing her as a multimedia powerhouse. But with the NBA’s new media rights kicking in for 2025-26, bringing in Amazon Prime Video and NBC Sports alongside ESPN, the landscape is shifting. There’s a “slight chance” she could bolt for bigger gigs, maybe mainstream TV like a Robin Roberts vibe. Insiders whisper networks like NBC and Amazon are eyeing her, drawn to her cool-under-pressure style.

No official word yet on negotiations as of August 19, 2025. But in a fun August Instagram post, Andrews and her sister Kendra joked about “special negotiations” over clothes, totally unrelated, but it fueled the fire. She might even return to sideline reporting for select games as Inside the NBA becomes ESPN’s go-to studio show. And her personal life? Kept private, including her August 2024 marriage to ESPN colleague Dave McMenamin, as she noted in a February 2025 podcast.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Enter Vanessa Richardson, the multi-talented broadcaster who’s been turning heads while filling in. On July 24, 2025, she hosted NBA Today and crushed it, earning rave reviews on Reddit’s r/rockets where fans called her “amazing” and buzzed about bigger offers. As the TV sideline reporter for the Houston Rockets on Space City Home Network, Richardson hosts Rockets All Access weekly and dips into Astros broadcasts. She’s also an NBA voice for ESPN across TV, radio, and digital.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her resume is stacked: Before the Rockets, she hosted sports talk on ESPN radio in Houston, covered the NFL, anchored for NBC in Houston, and appeared on national NBC for IMSA racing. She’s tackled the Super Bowl, World Series, Kentucky Derby, MLB All-Star weekend, NFL Combine, and Indy 500. Starting in Cincinnati with news and sports for NBC, the 2017 University of Indianapolis grad cut her teeth covering the Colts and Indy 500 on radio, hosting in-arena for the Indiana Pacers, and corresponding for the “Bob and Tom Show.”

What sets her apart? A passion for human interest stories beyond stats. Fans on X have mixed takes; some prefer her energy over Andrews’, while others defend Malika Andrews as ESPN’s only Black female NBA reporter. Richardson’s Finals coverage for ESPN shows she’s no stranger to big stages, highlighting the network’s talent depth during transitions.

The online chatter? It’s electric. From July to August 2025 on X, opinions split: Praise for Andrews’ trailblazing flows alongside criticisms of her coverage of Black athletes, like highlighting arrests. She clapped back in a December 2024 Daily Mail interview and YouTube spot, denying bias and calling out “falsehoods.” Her WNBA duties starting in May 2025 add to her evolving role at ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the NBA offseason rolls on, Andrews’ dazzling African adventure, South Africa, Zambia, zebras, and all, feels like a perfect reset. It’s a reminder that even stars need to recharge, especially with contracts and careers in flux.

So, what do you think, will Malika Andrews stick with ESPN, make a bold move, or surprise us all? Drop your predictions in the comments below!