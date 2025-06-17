Malika Andrews Reveals True Feelings With Husband During NBA Finals Amid ESPN Uncertainty

The NBA Finals are tied 2-2, the pressure’s off the charts — and while Malika Andrews is front and center guiding ESPN’s coverage, her own future is quietly becoming one of the biggest off-court stories this summer. With her contract reportedly nearing its end, and networks like NBC and Amazon circling, the face of ESPN’s NBA broadcasts could soon be calling a very different game.

But, with all that swirling, Malika just gave us a small, telling glimpse into her personal world, a moment with her husband that seemed to reveal her true feelings about being right at the heart of the basketball universe.

The whole thing went down on Instagram, right before the massive Game 5. Malika dropped a series of photos, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Finals atmosphere in Indiana. There were shots of her with fans, and a classic picture with her colleagues, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins. It was the kind of cool, insider content that fans love to see.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it was the very first photo in the slideshow that had everyone talking. It’s a picture of Malika on the ESPN set, looking like the ultimate professional host, but right next to her is her husband, holding the iconic gold Larry O’Brien trophy. He’s got this huge, proud grin on his face, and Malika is right there with him, sharing in that joy. Her caption for the whole post was just perfect: “‘After tonight, someone will be one win away from lifting the Larry O’Brien for real Until then, we got to borrow it! Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight!! I have a feeling this could go 7 games'”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) Expand Post

That one photo, that one moment, says so much, doesn’t it? Here she is, at the absolute pinnacle of her profession, a job that millions would kill for, the host of the damn NBA Finals. And right there with her is her husband, sharing in the dream, playfully holding the very trophy that every player in the league is battling for. And now, with her ESPN contract reportedly expiring this fall, that seemingly simple photo takes on a whole new layer of meaning.

(This is a developing story…)