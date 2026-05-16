“Man Got So Many Awards”: LeBron James’ Agent Shuts Down Reports on Lakers Star’s Frustration Over Game Ball Incident

LeBron James became the player with the most wins in NBA history, passing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in a win against the Cavaliers. It’s a major achievement for which the four-time NBA champion has nothing to show. Head coach JJ Redick won his 100 game on the same day. Rob Pelinka’s decision to hand the ball to Redick reportedly upset the 22-time All-Star.

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According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron James, “saw Pelinka’s priority in that moment as yet another example of the Lakers taking him for granted”. Rich Paul credits McMenamin’s professionalism. However, as one of James’ closest friends and his agent, he had to set the record straight.

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“I never in my life seen LeBron get disgruntled about a basketball or some type of accolade… I can’t tell you how many Player of Week, Player of the Month, MVPs, gold medal, trophies dating back to 1992. This man got so many awards,” Paul told Max Kellerman on Game Over Podcast.

If LeBron James really cared so much about keeping souvenirs of his achievements, he would have run out of space. The Akron Hammer holds some of the most impressive feats in NBA history. Individually, he’s won four MVPS and Finals MVPs, In-Season Tournament MVP, and even the Olympics MVP. He has enough silverware to contend with a few players combined. This was just a game ball.

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McMenamin did state that LeBron James doesn’t have any grudges against JJ Redick. They have a fantastic relationship. As for any differences with Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager just forwarded their wish to bring James back next season. Things were difficult for the Lakers this year. Injuries sparked at the worst time. James still shouldered the load in the playoffs with Luka Doncic sidelined.

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James also willingly shifted to becoming the third option. For any reason to be upset over, not having his record-setting night prioritised doesn’t seem accurate. The four-time champion gave it his all until the end of the season. LeBron James didn’t perform like a player who felt disrespected.

Building around Luka Doncic a priority

Rob Pelinka revealed a lot of the Lakers’ objectives during the offseason. In LeBron James’ case, the Lakers want to give the 41-year-old his desired time to make a decision. It’s still uncertain whether James will return. If he does, Pelinka would love nothing more than to have him continue wearing the purple and gold.

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However, the first thing on the agenda is proper roster construction. The dawn has shifted in LA, with Luka Doncic now the heartbeat of the franchise. Reports stated the Lakers could target lob threats, trying to replicate the Dallas Mavericks’ model around the six-time All-Star. Pelinka confirmed those plans during his press conference.

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“The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs. Clearly he’s that leader and player for the future that we want to build the right way around,” said Pelinka.

With LeBron James’ re-signing, there’s an understanding that the Lakers will demand him to make a sacrifice. His likely short-term contract won’t be anywhere near max money. But the front office believes James is invaluable for what he brings. They trust the core, a trio that includes Austin Reaves (also due for an extension). No matter what direction the team goes, James is going to be a key contributor next season.

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One thing Rob Pelinka admired more than anything was LeBron James’ commitment to the game. The Lakers didn’t need to worry about his conditioning or durability. That’s the professionalism and focus with which James approaches the season. As much as team building matters, having veterans in the locker room is just as important.

James’ experience is unteachable. And despite the rumors, it looks like the Lakers value his presence.