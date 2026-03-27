“Man Has Been Averaging 40”: Lakers Nation in Disbelief as Luka Doncic Drops 2 Spots in NBA’s MVP Ranking

Luka Doncic has had people strengthen his MVP case. But maybe it’s time that the Los Angeles Lakers star takes matters into his hands. To be honest, the 27-year-old doesn’t have to say it out loud that he is one of the most valuable players in the league. His stats speak volumes. However, the NBA is looking at it differently.

On Friday, the league updated its MVP ladder. Interestingly enough, Victor Wembanyama has taken the top spot, pushing down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic to second and third places, respectively. Now, you must be wondering about Luka’s status. He’s there on the list, of course, but in the fourth place.

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The Slovenian star, despite averaging 39.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in the last 10 games, sits two places lower than last week’s #2. The list then continues with names like Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, and others. But Luka Doncic‘s position on the ladder isn’t sitting well with Lakers fans.

Therefore, they have taken social media by storm, calling out the supposedly flawed list when Doncic, according to them, deserves a higher position. And to be fair, their demand feels more valid now than ever.

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Fans slam Luka Doncic’s position on the MVP ladder

“Are we serious right now?! Luka not being top 2 is absurd. I don’t care. You can “He plays no defense” me all you want! The man has been averaging 40 as of late!” A fan tweeted without mincing words. Well, it’s not that difficult to understand fans’ frustration. For the record, Luka Doncic made history on March 19, 2026, in Houston, amassing 100 points over 24 hours, including a 40-point outing, after erupting for 60 at the Kaseya Center against the Miami Heat.

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Meanwhile, another one asked, “Does Wemby deserve the nod over Doncic? 🤔” Luka Doncic edges Victor Wembanyama in the MVP race with 33.4 points, 8.4 assists, and 6.2 VORP, outweighing Wembanyama’s 24.3 points and 4.9 VORP. While Wembanyama dominates defensively with 3.0 blocks and 11.2 rebounds, Doncic’s playmaking and offensive load, despite slightly lower FG% and eFG%, give him the higher MVP ladder rank.

Someone asked, “How are they giving Luka player of the week while pushing him down one spot?” Well, the 27-year-old guard has four NBA Western Conference Player of the Week awards in the 2025-26 season. Doncic has been one of the main engines behind the Lakers‘ 9-1 record in their last 10 games.

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Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) looks over in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

“Hold on tf?? Victor crying for MVP got him for 1? Okay, how did Luka avg 40pts get 4th? How is Jokic and Shai still there??” Just two days ago, Wemby publicly expressed his desire to become the MVP. Following the Spurs’ 136-111 win against Miami, Wembanyama said, “I have thought about it. I think right now there is a debate. There should be, even though I think I should lead the race. I’m trying to make sure that at the end of the season, there’s no debate.” Well, now he’s leading the MVP ladder.

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Lastly, another fan matched the common sentiment and commented, “lol this is real? They dropped Luka 2 spots after he went 40/8/8 during his team’s road trip, where they finished winning 10 of 11 games. Sounds about right for the NBA’s media 😂.”

For the fans, this ladder makes no sense. Luka Doncic is forcing the conversation, yet the ranking refuses to reflect it. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama claims the top spot as the debate intensifies. However, fans are not buying the logic and are pushing back loudly.