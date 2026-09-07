Man Wanted by Police After Allegedly Posing as NBA Star in $90,000 Car Theft

In the world of sports, a jersey can get you places. For one man in Savannah, Georgia, police say a claim of being a professional basketball player may have been enough to get him behind the wheel of a $90,000 BMW.

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But the BMW was only part of the story. Before the man walked up to the valet counter, surveillance footage had already captured him around another car in the hotel’s garage. After he left with the BMW, investigators would find that vehicle was already part of a separate theft investigation.

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Savannah Police say the man told hotel valet staff he was a “professional basketball player” with several vehicles at the property. He then presented a valet ticket for a gray 2026 BMW X5 and drove away in the SUV, which belonged to a local BMW dealership and was being used by a hotel guest as a service loaner.

That is where the case gets more complicated. Surveillance footage shows the man inside the Hyatt Regency Savannah before the BMW disappeared, including around the white 2025 Audi A5. Police say he was seen taking personal items from the Audi, which had been reported stolen the day before. By the next morning, the Audi was sitting unlocked and undamaged in the hotel’s garage.

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And the BMW did not simply vanish. Dealership tracking later placed it in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, roughly 200 miles from Savannah. Police alerted authorities there, but investigators have not publicly confirmed whether the SUV was physically recovered.

The BMW Wasn’t the First Car Taken

The BMW theft was not the first time investigators had seen a car disappear from a Savannah hotel valet stand that month.

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Just after midnight on August 6, a black 2019 Toyota C-HR was taken from the Fairfield Inn in downtown Savannah. The guest had checked the vehicle in the previous afternoon. At 12:06 a.m., an unauthorized person used the vehicle’s digital retrieval code at the valet stand, and the car was driven away.

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A week later, the Hyatt case followed a similar basic idea, even though the two valet systems were different. At the Fairfield Inn, investigators say a digital retrieval code was used. At the Hyatt, the suspect presented a physical valet ticket for the BMW.

In both cases, the person did not need to break into the vehicle itself. The valet operation was the point of access.

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That similarity is why police are looking at the two incidents together. But there is another detail that makes the Hyatt case stand out — and it happened before the BMW ever left the hotel.

Before the BMW, There Was an Audi

The surveillance footage gives investigators an even stranger part of the timeline.

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Between roughly 12:05 and 12:25 a.m. on August 14, investigators say he approached a white 2025 Audi A5 in the hotel’s parking garage and removed personal belongings from inside. The Audi had been reported stolen by another law enforcement agency the previous day.

The next morning, hotel staff found the Audi still sitting in the garage.

It was unlocked. There was no visible damage.

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That left investigators with a strange sequence: a man was captured around a stolen Audi, then appeared at the valet counter with a ticket for a different vehicle and left in a BMW worth approximately $90,000. Police have not publicly explained how the Audi got to the Hyatt or how the suspect came to be around it.

And there is one part of the BMW theft that investigators have not explained: how the man got the valet ticket in the first place.

The Ticket Is the Biggest Question

The suspect did not need to force his way into the BMW.

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According to the investigation, he walked to the valet counter with a ticket that corresponded to the gray 2026 BMW X5. He also told staff that he was a professional basketball player and had multiple vehicles at the hotel. Staff then gave him the keys.

The BMW itself was not a random car sitting on the street. It was a dealership vehicle being used as a service loaner by a guest at the Hyatt. Its approximate value was $90,000, and it was equipped with dealership telematics that would later give investigators a way to follow its trail.

How did the suspect have the ticket?

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Police have not explained how the suspect obtained the valet ticket. They also have not said that he showed identification, named a specific NBA team or claimed to be a particular player.

That distinction matters. The case is not about someone breaking a car window or stealing keys from a parked vehicle. Investigators say the man got the keys by convincing the valet operation that he was entitled to the car.

Then the BMW Left Savannah

The suspect may have disappeared, but the BMW left behind a trail.

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Dealership telematics later placed the gray X5 in the 2100 block of North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Savannah Police alerted Myrtle Beach authorities and entered the vehicle into stolen-vehicle databases.

The BMW was no longer just a missing vehicle. Investigators now had a location to work with.

That was the first major break in the case, but it was not the same thing as finding the person who drove the BMW there. Police have not publicly confirmed that the SUV was physically recovered in Myrtle Beach or that anyone was arrested there.

So investigators were left with two very different pieces of evidence: a vehicle that could be tracked, and a man who could not yet be identified.

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The method was not identical. The Fairfield Inn case involved a digital retrieval code, while the Hyatt suspect used a physical valet ticket. But investigators say the two incidents are connected, and both involved someone getting the valet operation to release a vehicle without authorization.

Eight days apart, two downtown hotels. Two different valet systems. And investigators now believe the same person may have found a way to walk away with a car from each one.

That is what makes the Hyatt theft more than a one-off mystery.

Police Still Don’t Know Who He Is

Savannah Police released four surveillance photographs on September 4 in an effort to identify the man.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black male believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium-height, slender-to-athletic build.

Police have not publicly identified him by name, and the available reporting does not establish that he has been arrested or charged.

They also have not established exactly what basketball identity he was claiming.

The evidence supports one specific description: he told hotel staff he was a professional basketball player. There is no verified report that he identified himself as an NBA player, named a team or claimed to be a particular NBA star.

That may sound like a small distinction, but in a case built around an alleged false identity, the details matter.

Athlete Status Has Long Been a Shortcut

There is a reason an athlete’s identity can carry unusual weight.

In 1979, insurance salesman Barry Bremen discovered just how far looking like a professional athlete could take him. Wearing a Kansas City Kings uniform, Bremen walked onto the court during the NBA All-Star Game at the Pontiac Silverdome and took shots alongside actual NBA players before security stopped him.

Bremen became known for similar stunts at other major sporting events, using the appearance of belonging to get into places where an ordinary fan could not.

The Savannah case is obviously different. There is no evidence connecting the two men, and police have not said the suspect was copying Bremen.

But the old story helps explain what makes the Savannah case so unusual. Sometimes the hardest part of getting access is not breaking through a locked door. It is convincing someone that you are supposed to be there.

And in Savannah, police say that may have been enough to get someone the keys to a $90,000 BMW.

What Remains Unanswered

For all the clues investigators have collected, several important pieces of the story are still missing.

Police have not explained how the suspect obtained the BMW’s valet ticket. They have not publicly explained how the stolen Audi ended up at the Hyatt. And while dealership tracking placed the BMW in Myrtle Beach, investigators have not publicly confirmed whether the SUV was physically recovered.

Most importantly, the man in the surveillance photos still has no name.

Savannah Police released the images on September 4 hoping someone will recognize him. Investigators believe he may also be connected to the August 6 theft at the Fairfield Inn, which would put two hotel valet thefts just eight days apart.

The trail is now spread across two hotels, two stolen vehicles and two states.

But it all comes back to one small piece of paper.

A valet ticket.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the counter with it, claimed to be a “professional basketball player,” and left with a $90,000 BMW.

Police know where that BMW ended up.

They know what the suspect looks like.

What they still don’t know is how he got that ticket — or who was holding it before he walked up to the valet stand.