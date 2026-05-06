“Man’s Body Is Held Together With Tape”: Frustrated Fans Show Joel Embiid No Sympathy After Latest Injury Setback

He once said he would trade his MVP trophy for one healthy playoff run. That line has aged painfully. Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 2 against the New York Knicks tonight, less than 96 hours after putting up 34 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in a Game 7 win over the Celtics, arguably his best individual performance. ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news, which landed with a wave of exhausted recognition, as it always does with the 76ers.

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“Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 2 tonight against the New York Knicks due to ankle and hip injuries,” Charania reported. The timing could not be worse. The Knicks won Game 1 by 39 points, a 137-98 blowout at Madison Square Garden in which Jalen Brunson dropped 35, and Philadelphia was outshot from the field and physically dominated from tip to buzzer.

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A series already trending in New York’s direction now opens further, with Philadelphia needing to travel back to MSG and find a way to stay alive without their best player. The appendectomy surgery that ruled Embiid out of the first three games of the Celtics series was the most recent chapter in a postseason injury record spanning nearly a decade. This is not a new story. It is just getting harder to tell with a straight face.

Embiid’s injury ledger is one of the most staggering in NBA history for a player of his calibre, over 400 games missed across his career, covering stress fractures, meniscus tears, orbital fractures, Bell’s palsy, a knee injury requiring surgery, and now ankle and hip issues compounding in a single playoff run. In the 76ers’ 66 playoff games since his first postseason in 2018, he has played through torn cartilage, facial fractures, blurred vision, and illness, more often than not carrying significant physical damage into basketball’s most demanding stage.

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The output when healthy has been historically elite; he averaged 33.0 points across one postseason, produced a 50-point playoff game, and just delivered a Game 7 that dismantled a 2-seed on their home floor. The cruelty of his situation is that the talent and the body have never agreed to operate at the same time for long enough to matter in the final accounting.

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Game 2 tips off tonight at 7 PM ET on ESPN at Madison Square Garden, with the 76ers now facing the prospect of going down 2-0 in a series where they were already significant underdogs. The Sixers’ medical staff, as they have done throughout his career, will determine game-to-game availability, a sentence that has been written so many times in Philadelphia it has become its own kind of punchline. The fans on X made sure it was treated accordingly.

Fans Ran Out of Sympathy for Embiid a Long Time Ago

The reaction on social media was swift, and it landed without the benefit of the doubt that Embiid’s earlier injury announcements used to receive. One fan set the tone immediately: “Embiid out again. Shocker. Man’s body is held together with tape and hope at this point. Sixers fans gotta be tired of the same story every playoffs.” The exhaustion in that reaction is earned. In 2018, it was an orbital fracture that cost him the first two games of the playoffs. In 2021, it was a meniscus tear. In 2022, it was another orbital fracture. In 2024, he played through Bell’s palsy that blurred his vision. In 2026, it was appendix surgery before the first round, and now ankle and hip injuries in the second. Every year, the ailment is different. The outcome is always the same.

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Another fan reached for something darker: “Omg bro sold his soul to beat the Celtics.” The hyperbole has a statistical foundation. Embiid averaged 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists across the four games he played in the first round, having missed the first three recovering from his appendectomy. Then in Game 7, he delivered the best performance of the series on the biggest night, 34 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, operating through a body that apparently had nothing left to give 72 hours later. The narrative writes itself: everything he had went into beating Boston, and the bill came due immediately.

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The allergic-to-playoffs framing came next: “Embiid out AGAIN? Man’s allergic to playoffs at this point. Knicks taking this easy.” The sentiment is harsh, but the absence record gives it traction. Joel Embiid has missed regular-season games at a rate that would have ended most players’ franchise-cornerstone status years ago, yet the 76ers have repeatedly reaffirmed their commitment to him as the foundation of their championship pursuit. That commitment now looks like the most costly loyalty in modern NBA history. One fan put the absurdity of the overall picture simply: “Bahahahah bro does everything but play in the playoffs.” Over a career that has demanded more of his body than almost any other star of his generation, the complaint, reductive as it is, contains a kernel that is hard to dismiss cleanly.

The most structurally pointed take came last: “The Process is dead. You cannot build a title team around a superstar who is biologically unreliable by May.” That is the argument Philadelphia’s front office has refused to accept for the better part of a decade, and the one that Game 2’s absence announcement makes impossible to completely wave away again. Joel Embiid himself said he’d give back his MVP for one healthy playoff run. He has never gotten it. Tonight, the Knicks get a free game. Philadelphia gets the same question it has been unable to answer since The Process began.