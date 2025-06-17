Many Hold Back Rick Carlisle as Pacers HC Receives Punishment After NBA Referee’s Injustice

“It’s awful what some of the things I’ve seen about the officiating and Scott Foster in particular. He’s a great official, he’s done a great job in this playoffs,” said Rick Carlisle in the aftermath of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. To their credit, both he and Mark Daigneault took a united stand in defending the referees who had come under fire for their officiating in the matchup. After all, with tensions high between both teams to perform well, who needs the drama, right? Well, unfortunately, drama is hard to avoid. This time, the officiating got to at least one of the coaches.

Onlookers at the Paycom Center saw a major incident come up in the 1st quarter of Game 5. Rick Carlisle was awarded a technical foul! A coach. The Pacers’ HC certainly could not believe this. He wasn’t in a good mood and reportedly had to be restrained by the Pacers’ coaching staff. Though he seemed to tell them he was fine, he certainly wasn’t.

This is a developing story.