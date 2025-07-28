Marcus Morris Sr.’s Net Worth in 2025: Ex-Knicks Star’s NBA Salary and Contract

“You basically just eat, sleep and s— the game.” That was Marcus Morris Sr.’s brutally honest take on the intensity of the NBA playoffs. It’s the kind of “Philly tough” mentality that has defined his 13-year career, turning him into one of the most respected—and sometimes feared—veterans in the league. That reputation as a no-nonsense, hardworking player has not only earned him a long career but has also allowed him to build a significant financial portfolio.

As the 35-year-old navigates free agency, he might be looking at a new chapter, having recently appeared on ESPN’s “First Take,” hinting at a possible transition into media.

What is Marcus Morris Sr.’s net worth?

As of 2025, Marcus Morris Sr.’s net worth is estimated to be between $18 million and $25 million. This wealth has been primarily built through his substantial NBA salaries, but his value has always been about more than just stats, it’s about the character he brings to a locker room. He and his twin brother, Markieff, have cultivated a reputation as positive forces who approach their jobs with consistent care.

As a profile in The Athletic noted, they are “beloved teammates who don’t stand for nonsense.” It’s this on-court integrity and grit that has made him a valuable asset to multiple franchises. Their bond is so tight that they famously share a joint bank account. As Marcus once joked, “[My] new contract will be deposited in the joint account I share with my twin brother Markieff Morris.”

Marcus Morris Sr.’s c ontract breakdown

As of July 2025, Marcus Morris Sr. is an unsigned free agent. His most recent NBA contracts were a 10-day deal and a rest-of-season contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season. He attempted a return to the New York Knicks, signing a training camp deal in September 2024, but was released just two weeks later before the season began.

Here is a look at his last active contracts:

2023-24 Cleveland Cavaliers 10-Day $183,704 2023-24 Cleveland Cavaliers Rest of Season $312,297 2024 New York Knicks Training Camp Non-guaranteed

Marcus Morris Sr.’s c areer earnings

Over his 13 seasons in the NBA, Marcus Morris Sr. has earned an estimated $111,458,953 in salary alone. His earnings reflect a career of evolution. After being drafted by the Rockets and later reuniting with his brother in Phoenix, he established himself as a tough, reliable scorer in Detroit and Boston. His career-best season with the New York Knicks earned him a massive four-year, $64 million contract with the LA Clippers, solidifying his status as a premier starting forward. In recent years, he has transitioned into a valued veteran presence for contending teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Throughout his career, he and his twin brother Markieff have been a constant source of support for each other. Even when on different teams, their bond is unshakable. As Markieff once described their relationship, “We’ve shared a room, shared a bed, shared the bathtub. Shared everything. It don’t get no closer than that.”

Here is a breakdown of his major career earnings:

2011-2015 Rockets / Suns ~$8,659,181 2015-2019 Pistons / Celtics $20,000,000 2019-2020 New York Knicks $15,000,000 2020-2024 Clippers / 76ers $64,000,000 2024 Cleveland Cavaliers ~$495,001 Total ~$111,458,953

Marcus Morris Sr.’s c ollege and professional career

Marcus Morris Sr.’s journey to the NBA was forged alongside his twin brother at the University of Kansas. The two were famously inseparable, a dynamic that their legendary coach, Bill Self, used to his advantage. “Whenever I did something wrong or whenever he did something wrong it was, ‘Twins, run,’ ‘Twins, do this,’ ‘Twins, do that.’ It was cool though,” Marcus recalled. That tough coaching paid off. In his junior season, Marcus was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus Second Team All-American.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 6, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) gets back on defense against twin brother New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

He was drafted 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft, just one pick after his brother was selected by the Phoenix Suns. It wasn’t long before they were reunited in Phoenix. From there, Marcus became a well-traveled and highly valued veteran, with key stints in Detroit, Boston, and New York, where he had a career-best season averaging 19.6 points per game.

He later signed a deal with the LA Clippers, serving as a key starter for a perennial playoff contender. His most recent stops were with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he once again proved his value, stepping up in the 2024 playoffs with a 25-point performance when Donovan Mitchell was sidelined.

Throughout that long and winding road, his fierce competitiveness never wavered. After a tough playoff loss in the bubble, he famously said, “We only lost that s— because we were in the bubble. [If] we weren’t in the bubble, we’d beat the s— out of them.” It’s that same fire that has made him a valued veteran. Yet, he also understands the team dynamic. When asked about guarding LeBron James during the 2018 playoffs, he was quick to credit his teammates. “It’s a team effort, man… Everybody played their part in guarding him. He’s obviously the best player in the world.” It’s this blend of fierce confidence and veteran savvy that has defined his remarkable career.