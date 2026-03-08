Marcus Smart Crashes Into Doris Burke’s Desk as Courtside Celeb Breaks Finger in Knicks–Lakers Chaos

Stardom isn’t limited to the court when the Los Angeles Lakers meet the New York Knicks. This was yet again visible with plenty of familiar faces sitting courtside inside the Crypto.com Arena. While those are some of the best seats that money could buy to get a real up-close taste of the game, sometimes it gets a bit too close. Don’t believe us?

If not, ask Bill Hamer. The comedian and political commentator was sitting courtside as the Lakers and Knicks battled it out tonight. While it was smooth going for Hamer for the most part, during the second quarter of the game, he suffered some collateral damage. That’s because Lakers guard Marcus Smart went flying out of bounds trying to save a loose ball.

Even though the former Defensive Player of the Year tried his best, he failed to keep the ball in play. However, he did succeed in causing some chaos on the sidelines. He not only crashed into Doris Burke’s commentating desk and took out a few monitors and other equipment, but also ran into Maher and some other fans, seemingly hurting the 70-year-old in the process.

This isn’t the first time Smart has crashed into the sidelines, as he’s someone who has built his reputation for being a hustler, which sometimes includes diving for loose balls. For Maher, unfortunately, he learned it the hard way, as he’s currently seated courtside after the incident with a seemingly broken finger that he pointed out to the cameras shortly after.

Nonetheless, it’s safe to say that Bill Hamer was rather lucky to have gotten out of the incident with just a hurt finger. That’s because previously, players diving for loose balls have caused severe injuries to fans seated courtside. Luckily for the veteran, he was able to come out of it without much damage, as Marcus Smart handled the situation pretty calmly. That’s something he’s been working on to tackle late-game situations.

Marcus Smart is using his experience to stay calm in late-game situations

As the season heads towards its final stretch, one player who has stood out for the Los Angeles Lakers apart from the superstar trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves has been Marcus Smart. Head coach JJ Redick has put his faith in the former Defensive Player of the Year on a nightly basis, and to be fair, he hasn’t disappointed.

Smart, who is playing in his 12th season, has been making some crucial last-minute plays lately. When asked about whether it’s his patience or experience that allows him to deliver for the Purple & Gold in those pressure-filled moments, the veteran guard said it’s a mix of both qualities that has helped him guide his team over the line throughout the season.

Imago Mar 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) high five during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images

“I think it’s a little bit of both. For me, definitely a little bit of both,” he said. “Just my experience, the 12 years that I’ve been here, the games that I’ve been in. But also knowing it’s a lot of time on that clock and it’s a lot of ballgame left. We have more time than we, in our minds, usually think, so just calm down and do what you’ve been trained to do and what you’ve been doing your whole life and working for. So I definitely say both.”

This calm demeanor shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, that’s because throughout his time in the league, Marcus Smart has played in over 100 playoff games. So, he knows what it takes to deliver in those moments. That said, he still puts in a lot of effort to be able to be there in those moments, as he hopes to help the Lakers secure yet another championship this season.