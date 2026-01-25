Marcus Smart Drops Gruesome Injury Update After Lakers’ Comeback Win vs Mavs

They call him ‘Wolverine’ for a reason, and Marcus Smart gave a jaw-dropping reminder of why during the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest win. He had a tough, painful choice to make to mount a comeback against the Dallas Mavericks. And in case you were wondering, he did not think twice and made that sacrifice for his team.

“Marcus Smart said his right index finger – which he had surgically repaired last summer – popped out in the 4th quarter, but he didn’t want to come out of the game, so he just bent over and popped it back in,” Lakers reporter Mike Trudell wrote. “He’s about to go get it wrapped and iced up now.”

Smart played a crucial role in the Lakers’ win, dropping 13 points, 7 rebounds, and a team-high 2 blocks in 32 minutes.

The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter. Smart anticipated a pass from rookie Cooper Flagg and put his hand in the passing lane, which popped his finger. However, the Lakers star made the crucial deflection, and that turned out to be one of the biggest plays.

“It’s part of the game, it’s who I am,” Smart said after the game. “I’m a tough player, things happen, and I want to be able to help my team in any way I can, whether I got 10 fingers or nine.”

The Lakers’ first half of the season has spiraled with injuries. LeBron James missed the first 14 games, and they have been playing without Austin Reaves since Christmas. Even Smart missed six straight games between November and December, and with his finger injury, the Lakers are in a tough spot.

Why Marcus Smart’s injury could prove detrimental to the Lakers

Marcus Smart’s potential absence comes at a critical time, as the Lakers, who have struggled on defense, are in the middle of a grueling eight-game road trip where his presence will be sorely missed. While he admitted that the injury was scary, he assured that he’ll be all right.

Since Reaves’ calf injury, Smart has shared a lot of the guard’s responsibility, and it has paid off for the Lakers. His value is undeniable; the Lakers have a +3.38 net rating with him on the court, which plummets to -6.16 without him.

Smart has largely been a mainstay in head coach JJ Redick’s starting lineups this season. Amid all these turbulent stretches and third-quarter collapses for the Lakers, Smart, in an exclusive interview with Mark Medina of EssentiallySports, revealed that “there aren’t any days where I wake up and I’m not hurting.” However, he still shows up out of a pure passion for the game and Purple & Gold.

The Lakers have five more road games before they get any home-court advantage. They are set to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets.