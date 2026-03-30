Marcus Smart Honors Brother Lost to Cancer With Emotional Gesture for UCLA Patients

The cynics had doubts about Marcus Smart’s leadership in the locker room that he flexed last week. But after his latest move, it’s not hard to see how this once DPOY commands respect in any team he goes. We can thank Todd Westbrook for that. That person is not here anymore but his impact has been enormous through his little brother.

Marcus Smart was only nine years old when he lost his brother, Todd, to cancer. Yet the short time he had with his brother defined his entire life. Now a dad himself, Smart has made the fight against pediatric cancer his mission.

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​In a deeply moving display of off-court leadership, Los Angeles Lakers guard visited the UCLA Medical Center recently to unveil his new project. Through his YounGameChanger Foundation, the 32-year-old presented a specialized “Smart Cart.”

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This wittily-named cabinet on wheels with Marcus’s decor is not as unassuming as it sounds. It’s intentionally designed as a mobile entertainment unit filled with tablets and gaming consoles and a complete charging station for them. He donates them to the hospital’s pediatric staff to cart around to the young patients so they can enjoy a little entertainment through treatments.

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For pediatric patients enduring the isolation of long-term medical challenges, this unit provides much-needed diversion with play as well as a beacon of fun and joy in a clinical environment. This donation marks the 33rd Smart Cart the NBA star has delivered to nearly 20 hospitals across the United States, further cementing his legacy as one of the NBA’s most dedicated advocates for pediatric patients.

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Smart was seen personally explaining the cart’s amenities to Lakers assistant video coordinator Gerdarius “GT” Troutman, showcasing the hands-on approach that has come to define his charitable work.

Marcus Smart has kept his brother’s legacy alive

The inspiration behind Marcus Smart’s decades of unwavering commitment ot pediatric cancer is rooted in personal tragedy. He discovered loss at a young age when his older brother, Todd Westbrook lost the battle against leukemia at the age of 33. His mother, Camellia also battled bone marrow cancer a few years ago.

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Seeing what the disease can do to families like his, at 15 years old Smart dedicated his life to helping young patients and their families. As a child growing up in Texas, he remembers spending hours in hospital waiting rooms next to his brother. When he was a rookie in Boston, he visited hospitals and entertained the kids, providing a distraction from the rough effects of chemotherapy.

Contrary to what Smart or anyone would expect, the thrill of seeing an NBA star made these kids jump around. Smart even got pelted by Nerf guns once. That inspired the Smart Cart. Lenovo and Walmart supported his cause by supplying the tablets and Nintendo Switches.

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He had donated 13 carts to nine hospitals from 2016 to 2022. That number has obviously grown exponentially. Initially, hospitals would be troubled about how to store and distribute the devices Smart donated. Hence, the carts provided a convenient solution to it. In fact, hospitals that benefitted from the Smart Carts have seen a monumental shift in the way patients perceived their hospital stay.

Smart has had the unrelenting support of his team and teammates in his projects. The Celtics would invite some of his young friends to the games. While Smart is known to do this sneakily without media and cameras, the Lakers are supporting him by getting the word out.

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As Marcus continues to make an impact on and off the court, Todd Westbrook’s name lives on through every Smart Cart his little brother delivers to a child in need.