Marcus Smart Injury History: Examining NBA Veteran’s Health Concerns Over the Years

Marcus Smart has always been the heartbeat of his teams — first Boston, then Memphis, and now Washington. With a playing style that combines defense, grit, and hustle, he’s made diving on the floor for loose balls look like an Olympic event. But when you play like every possession is life or death, you end up on the injury report more times than you’d like.

From the start of his career, Marcus Smart built a reputation as a defensive bulldog who isn’t afraid to sacrifice his body. That very intensity — the reason fans love him — has also made him a magnet for injuries. As Brad Stevens once said after Smart sprained his ankle in 2014, “Marcus looks great… He’s been in for treatment already today. He looks better than [Sunday]; better than the day before. It’s progressing the way it’s supposed to.”

But even Stevens admitted they were lucky: “Yeah, I mean, when you first saw it you think, ‘Wow, it could be longer than three weeks.’ He’s gotta heal well and continue to do his treatment… I anticipate him being back; he’s a pretty diligent kid. He works pretty hard at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

AD

Looking at his injury record, the trend is clear — repeated issues with ankles, fingers, knees, quads, and the occasional abdominal tear. Marcus Smart has basically kept the Celtics, Grizzlies, and now Wizards’ medical staffs on retainer.

Major Injuries Throughout His Career

Here’s a full-fledged table, because with Marcus Smart, you need a spreadsheet more than a sentence.

2014 Ankle Sprain Nov 2014 10 Celtics 2015 Achilles Strain Dec 2014 2 Celtics 2015 Sprained Big Toe Fall 2015 3 Celtics 2015 Lower Left Leg Injury Nov 2015 8 Celtics 2016 Ankle Injury Oct 2016 3 Celtics 2017 Sore Ankle Oct 2017 1 Celtics 2018 Hand Laceration Jan 2018 11 Celtics 2018 Torn Thumb Tendon Mar 2018 15 + Playoffs Celtics 2019 Left Oblique Tear Apr 2019 11 + Playoffs Celtics 2019 Sprained Right Ankle Nov 2019 2 Celtics 2019 Abdomen Injury Dec 2019 2 Celtics 2019 Eye Infection Dec 2019 5 Celtics 2020 Left Hand Sprain Jan 2020 1 Celtics 2020 Quad Contusion Feb 2020 2 Celtics 2020 Illness Mar 2020 1 Celtics 2021 Right Thumb Strain Jan 2021 1 Celtics 2021 Calf Strain Jan 2021 18 Celtics 2021 Illness Apr 2021 1 Celtics 2021 Calf Contusion May 2021 3 Celtics 2021 Illness Oct 2021 1 Celtics 2021 Hip Dec 2021 2 Celtics 2021 Hand Dec 2021 3 Celtics 2022 Reconditioning/COVID Jan 2022 6 Celtics 2022 Ankle Sprain Feb 2022 4 Celtics 2022 Quad Contusion May 2022 1 (Playoff) Celtics 2023 Neck/Back/Chest Apr-May 2023 Multiple Celtics 2023 Ankle Nov 2023 5 Grizzlies 2024 Finger/Ankle/Knee/Shoulder Oct-Dec 2024 Multiple Grizzlies 2025 Finger/Illness Mar-Apr 2025 5+ Wizards

Yes, you read that right. That’s nearly every year with some kind of injury — the man’s been listed on the injury report more consistently than your phone bill.

Impact of Injuries on Marcus Smart’s Career

Few players have battled through as much physical wear as Marcus Smart. The 2018 thumb tendon tear alone cost him the end of the regular season and a chunk of the playoffs. That year, Smart bent his thumb back diving for a loose ball — an injury that cost him 15 games plus the first playoff series.

Then came 2019, when a left oblique tear once again sidelined him during key playoff moments. And when he came back in May, Boston fell 4-1 to Milwaukee.

In 2022, the quad contusion struck during a brutal playoff opener against the Bucks. As Ime Udoka explained at the time, “It’s bruised. I would say more than just pain tolerance, though. It’s something that’s going to be stiff. He got hit twice there and he’s had this in the past where he had to miss some games obviously this year. So it’s more so than just pain tolerance, there’s some tightness and some restriction with movement as well.”

USA Today via Reuters Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) react to a play during the second quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

That quad wasn’t his only issue that year. As Jay King reported, “Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. He’ll be listed as questionable tomorrow. His shoulder is ‘fine,’ per Udoka.”

In typical fashion, Marcus Smart didn’t stay down for long. Though officially ruled out for Game 2, as Shams Charania tweeted, “Celtics say Marcus Smart is OUT for Game 2 vs. Bucks due to thigh contusion,” — he returned by Game 3.

How Smart Manages Injuries and Recovery

One of the standout moments in Smart’s early career came after his 2014 ankle sprain. As Brad Stevens highlighted, “I saw Marcus [on Sunday], he was in for treatment three times. He’s been in for treatment already today.” That wasn’t a one-off. Stevens added, “If he does his treatment diligently, he’ll be back sooner rather than later. Because [the medical staff] really work[s] hard to get these guys back.”

Time and again, Marcus Smart proved he’s a gym rat even when sidelined. Whether it was his triple daily rehab sessions or offseason conditioning, his work ethic has always been his hallmark.

Even in situations where most players would’ve rested longer, Marcus Smart came back firing. In 2022, when he missed six games due to COVID and reconditioning, he returned to the court quicker than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And let’s not forget the infamous hand laceration in 2018, when Smart cut his hand on a picture frame in his hotel room. That freak injury cost him 11 games, and according to Boston.com, the glass ended up between two tendons in his right pinky. It could’ve been a career-ending accident if he wasn’t lucky.

Despite it all, Marcus Smart still plays like the guy with everything to prove — diving on loose balls, drawing charges, and throwing his body into screens like it’s the NBA Finals every night.

When it comes to NBA iron men, few have limped, limped back, and then sprinted forward like Marcus Smart. His medical chart may read like a CVS receipt, but his heart and hustle are the real takeaways.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s battled through thumb tears, ankle sprains, quad contusions, oblique tears, chest injuries, and more — and somehow kept coming back before anyone expected. As Danny Ainge once said back in 2015, “There’s not really much speculation. At age 21, he’s shown the propensity to get injured. That doesn’t mean that that’s going to be a pattern for his whole career, but time will tell on that.”

Well, time has spoken — and Marcus Smart keeps proving that while injuries may slow him down, they’ve never been able to stop him.