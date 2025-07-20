brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Marcus Smart Injury History: Examining NBA Veteran’s Health Concerns Over the Years

ByVed Vaze

Jul 20, 2025 | 12:45 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Marcus Smart has always been the heartbeat of his teams — first Boston, then Memphis, and now Washington. With a playing style that combines defense, grit, and hustle, he’s made diving on the floor for loose balls look like an Olympic event. But when you play like every possession is life or death, you end up on the injury report more times than you’d like.

From the start of his career, Marcus Smart built a reputation as a defensive bulldog who isn’t afraid to sacrifice his body. That very intensity — the reason fans love him — has also made him a magnet for injuries. As Brad Stevens once said after Smart sprained his ankle in 2014, “Marcus looks great… He’s been in for treatment already today. He looks better than [Sunday]; better than the day before. It’s progressing the way it’s supposed to.”

But even Stevens admitted they were lucky: “Yeah, I mean, when you first saw it you think, ‘Wow, it could be longer than three weeks.’ He’s gotta heal well and continue to do his treatment… I anticipate him being back; he’s a pretty diligent kid. He works pretty hard at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

Looking at his injury record, the trend is clear — repeated issues with ankles, fingers, knees, quads, and the occasional abdominal tear. Marcus Smart has basically kept the Celtics, Grizzlies, and now Wizards’ medical staffs on retainer.

Major Injuries Throughout His Career

Here’s a full-fledged table, because with Marcus Smart, you need a spreadsheet more than a sentence.

What’s your perspective on:

Is Marcus Smart's injury-prone career a testament to his dedication or a cautionary tale?

Have an interesting take?

2014Ankle SprainNov 201410Celtics
2015Achilles StrainDec 20142Celtics
2015Sprained Big ToeFall 20153Celtics
2015Lower Left Leg InjuryNov 20158Celtics
2016Ankle InjuryOct 20163Celtics
2017Sore AnkleOct 20171Celtics
2018Hand LacerationJan 201811Celtics
2018Torn Thumb TendonMar 201815 + PlayoffsCeltics
2019Left Oblique TearApr 201911 + PlayoffsCeltics
2019Sprained Right AnkleNov 20192Celtics
2019Abdomen InjuryDec 20192Celtics
2019Eye InfectionDec 20195Celtics
2020Left Hand SprainJan 20201Celtics
2020Quad ContusionFeb 20202Celtics
2020IllnessMar 20201Celtics
2021Right Thumb StrainJan 20211Celtics
2021Calf StrainJan 202118Celtics
2021IllnessApr 20211Celtics
2021Calf ContusionMay 20213Celtics
2021IllnessOct 20211Celtics
2021HipDec 20212Celtics
2021HandDec 20213Celtics
2022Reconditioning/COVIDJan 20226Celtics
2022Ankle SprainFeb 20224Celtics
2022Quad ContusionMay 20221 (Playoff)Celtics
2023Neck/Back/ChestApr-May 2023MultipleCeltics
2023AnkleNov 20235Grizzlies
2024Finger/Ankle/Knee/ShoulderOct-Dec 2024MultipleGrizzlies
2025Finger/IllnessMar-Apr 20255+Wizards

Yes, you read that right. That’s nearly every year with some kind of injury — the man’s been listed on the injury report more consistently than your phone bill.

Impact of Injuries on Marcus Smart’s Career

Few players have battled through as much physical wear as Marcus Smart. The 2018 thumb tendon tear alone cost him the end of the regular season and a chunk of the playoffs. That year, Smart bent his thumb back diving for a loose ball — an injury that cost him 15 games plus the first playoff series.

Then came 2019, when a left oblique tear once again sidelined him during key playoff moments. And when he came back in May, Boston fell 4-1 to Milwaukee.

In 2022, the quad contusion struck during a brutal playoff opener against the Bucks. As Ime Udoka explained at the time, “It’s bruised. I would say more than just pain tolerance, though. It’s something that’s going to be stiff. He got hit twice there and he’s had this in the past where he had to miss some games obviously this year. So it’s more so than just pain tolerance, there’s some tightness and some restriction with movement as well.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

That quad wasn’t his only issue that year. As Jay King reported, “Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. He’ll be listed as questionable tomorrow. His shoulder is ‘fine,’ per Udoka.

In typical fashion, Marcus Smart didn’t stay down for long. Though officially ruled out for Game 2, as Shams Charania tweeted, “Celtics say Marcus Smart is OUT for Game 2 vs. Bucks due to thigh contusion,” — he returned by Game 3.

How Smart Manages Injuries and Recovery

One of the standout moments in Smart’s early career came after his 2014 ankle sprain. As Brad Stevens highlighted, “I saw Marcus [on Sunday], he was in for treatment three times. He’s been in for treatment already today.” That wasn’t a one-off. Stevens added, “If he does his treatment diligently, he’ll be back sooner rather than later. Because [the medical staff] really work[s] hard to get these guys back.

Time and again, Marcus Smart proved he’s a gym rat even when sidelined. Whether it was his triple daily rehab sessions or offseason conditioning, his work ethic has always been his hallmark.

Even in situations where most players would’ve rested longer, Marcus Smart came back firing. In 2022, when he missed six games due to COVID and reconditioning, he returned to the court quicker than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

And let’s not forget the infamous hand laceration in 2018, when Smart cut his hand on a picture frame in his hotel room. That freak injury cost him 11 games, and according to Boston.com, the glass ended up between two tendons in his right pinky. It could’ve been a career-ending accident if he wasn’t lucky.

Despite it all, Marcus Smart still plays like the guy with everything to prove — diving on loose balls, drawing charges, and throwing his body into screens like it’s the NBA Finals every night.

When it comes to NBA iron men, few have limped, limped back, and then sprinted forward like Marcus Smart. His medical chart may read like a CVS receipt, but his heart and hustle are the real takeaways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

He’s battled through thumb tears, ankle sprains, quad contusions, oblique tears, chest injuries, and more — and somehow kept coming back before anyone expected. As Danny Ainge once said back in 2015, “There’s not really much speculation. At age 21, he’s shown the propensity to get injured. That doesn’t mean that that’s going to be a pattern for his whole career, but time will tell on that.”

Well, time has spoken — and Marcus Smart keeps proving that while injuries may slow him down, they’ve never been able to stop him.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Marcus Smart's injury-prone career a testament to his dedication or a cautionary tale?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved