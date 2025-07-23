Marcus Smart Makes Strong JJ Redick Statement as He Confirms Lakers Expectations

Marcus Smart’s union with the Lakers was not straightforward. First, the player had to secure a buyout and even left $6.8 million on the table for the Wizards. The purple and gold franchise, too, had to waive two players in Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin to get this done. After jumping those hoops, Smart is now officially a Laker and is looking forward to life under the new head coach and new teammates.

“You know, JJ is one of the best shooters that we had, especially off the move in this league… And, you know, to be able to be on the other side, to learn from him, not playing against him, but, you know, as a teammate and just talking to JJ and, you know, reliving those moments and just really getting me back to understanding that, you know, I still have a lot left in the tank and he’s going to allow me to show it.” On his first day, Smart is setting the record straight that he has more left in the tank.

Plus, he wants the credit to be louder for the HC Redick. After all, the Lakers were the third-best team in the West with 50 wins, and it was all done in his rookie year as a coach. Let’s not forget, he had to deal with the trade of Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic, as Redick was previously building his attack around AD. “I don’t think JJ gets a lot of credit for his IQ and ability of reading the game, not only as a player, but as a coach. And I think being a player and play the way that he played in those many years helps him now as a coach.”

With all the praise for Redick, it was time to set the expectations and send a message to other teams. “I think we stack right up there with the best of them, you know, and I think we can, our ceiling is high; I think there’s no ceiling,” via Lakers Nation. “I think if we all lock in and come and do what we’re supposed to do, we can have a real good shot at it.”

With LeBron James and Luka Doncic already undertaking the bulk of the offence, Smart has a different role on the team. Being a defense-first guard and locking down opposition attackers. This is a role that he can do very well, since he was the first guard since Gary Payton in ’96 to win the DPOY accolade.

JJ Redick, too, had positive words for Marcus Smart, but not as the Head Coach

Smart recently agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers. Last season, the veteran guard averaged 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc. But for Redick, the player’s contribution is more than what the stat sheet reflects.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mind you, this is from 5 years ago, when JJ was doing his podcasting duties with The Old Man and the Three. This old clip has now reemerged after the news of Smart signing with the Lakers. “I love Marcus, and I think, you know, if I’m picking a basketball team, I want him on my team. He gets under guys’ skin. He competes.” That’s not all. “He’s a guy that just makes winning plays consistently. I actually just enjoy watching him play. I like guys that compete like that.”

Now, since he is the coach, he could make the decision to build a team around players like Marcus Smart. And to Redick’s credit, he stayed true to his word 5 years later and brought in the veteran guard. In fact, Luka Doncic played a key role in convincing Smart. The Lakers coach’s words highlight the grit and competitiveness that Smart brings to the court — qualities the Lakers are clearly valuing as they add the veteran guard to their roster.