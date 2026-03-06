Marcus Smart Reveals DeAndre Ayton’s Mental State After Facing Backlash Over Efforts

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton during the summer, the expectations were quite high. The 27-year-old big man was expected to bring stability at the center positions, which the Purple & Gold lacked even during the Anthony Davis era. However, that’s not been the case thus far this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Ayton has shown flashes of his true potential, most of the time, he’s lacked effort and avoided the “dirty work” of rebounding and protecting the rim. Not to mention his struggles with injuries. All of this has led fans to question his role on the team and his long-term future in Southern California. This conversation especially resurfaced after he exited the Lakers’ 120-113 loss against Denver after just four minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as it turns out Deandre Ayton is aware of the backlash he’s facing, as his teammate Marcus Smart revealed his mental state following Thursday’s loss.

“He’s down,” Smart told the reporters. “It sucked for him not to be out there in the game. He tried to go, and it just didn’t feel right for him, and it sucks. We definitely could have used him. I know as of lately, he’s been getting a lot of backlash for his effort and his play. He understands it. I know it might not seem like it, but he does, and he wants to do good, and he wants to help this team, and I think that’s what’s more frustrating for him, because he’s trying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the way he’s trying is not working, and he’s still trying to figure it out,” Smart further revealed about his teammate. “But he definitely was down. He just actually left, talking to me, saying how he wished he could have been out there and how sorry he was. But he can’t control that he can’t go. Hopefully, next game, he’s ready to go, and we can use him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart’s statement clearly indicates Deandre Ayton cannot catch a break at the moment. And he might be correct, as whenever the 7-foot center strings together a few solid performances, his progress is halted by an injury. Thus far, Ayton has missed eight games, of which five were knee-related problems, including the two games he missed recently just before the All-Star break.

Although it’s hard to tell, the big man’s recent dip in form could also be related to his knee problems. This would also explain the lack of effort he’s been showing lately, even when he’s on the court. Hopefully, that is the case, as in his absence, Jaxson Hayes seems to be becoming JJ Redick’s go-to big man, as well as winning the hearts of the Lakers Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaxson Hayes yet again impresses in Deandre Ayton’s absence

Regardless of what is causing the dip in his performances, Los Angeles Lakers starting center Deandre Ayton needs to pick up his slack. Otherwise, he might soon lose his spot on the roster. This comes as a result of Jaxson Hayes putting up solid performances in the 27-year-old’s absence, one after the other. Despite the loss, on Thursday night, that was the case once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayes, who had just returned from an injury setback himself, finished the night with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting along with five rebounds in 28 minutes of action. While this efficient performance from the backup center was impressive on its own, what further elevated its status was the fact that he stepped up even when Maxi Kleber was already absent.

Imago Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts towards the Denver Nuggets bench in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“He was terrific,” Redick said postgame of Hayes’ performance. “Not having Maxi actually really hurt us. Particularly with DA out. But Jaxson, I definitely have confidence in him.” This was the second straight game the 25-year-old won the hearts of the Lakers Nation, as he also put up a strong showing against the Pelicans a game before.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like the big man is finally getting over his injury hump, as he looks a threatning as ever. That said, it will be interesting to see how the head coach, JJ Redick apporaches this situation at the center position, Hayes knocking at the door constantly through his performances, as the Lakers head toward the business end of the season.