Marcus Smart Rips Lakers’ “Disrespectful” Contract Decisions as Reason for His Departure Comes Out  

Marcus Smart’s one-season stay with the LA Lakers ended in a salty departure. He joined the Houston Rockets this summer. His explanation for doing so has now put the spotlight back on LA. The veteran guard believed the Lakers’ offer failed to reflect what he had given the team during his brief stint.

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For Smart, the issue was not simply the size of the check. It was what the offer said about how the franchise valued him.

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Speaking with the Houston Chronicle, Smart called the Lakers’ proposal “disrespectful” and explained why he ultimately chose Houston and settled for a lesser amount.

“First off, I played so well that the offer that was ultimately given didn’t match the way that I played, especially when you see guys who played way worse than I did, the offers they’re getting. And then it wasn’t any security that we wanted that they were willing to do.”

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Smart declined to specify the terms of the Lakers’ offer.

But there was another reason Houston appealed to him: Family. The veteran guard has cousins, extended family, and friends in the city, giving the Rockets an advantage beyond the court.

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The contrast with LA’s offseason spending only made Smart’s frustration more pronounced. According to The Athletic, the Lakers committed nearly $480 million across 26 combined contract years, including four player options.

The front office handed these out to players with zero combined All-Star appearances or year-end awards.

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Meanwhile, Smart believed his own production warranted better security.

He didn’t generate sweeping numbers in the 2025-26 season. He averaged 9.3 ppg and 3.0 apg across 62 games. But he remained a physical defensive presence for the Lakers.



Smart drew 20+ charges and remained on the leaderboard for the season, while providing the defensive communication and toughness that have defined his career.

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Then his production increased when the stakes did.

Marcus started all 10 of the Lakers’ playoff games, averaging 12.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, and 2.4 steals. He was just 8 steals short of leading the 2026 playoffs, despite playing fewer games. He became even more involved while the Lakers dealt with injuries.

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That postseason run only strengthened Smart’s belief that he had earned more commitment from LA.

It also wasn’t the first time his career had been abruptly redirected by the business side of the NBA.

In 2023, Boston traded Smart to Memphis as part of the three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. The move ended his 9-year run with Boston after Smart emerged as a defensive anchor and helped the team reach the 2022 Finals.

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The circumstances were different. But the frustration had a familiar shape. Smart once again felt that the team didn’t match what he had given with the level of commitment offered in return.

Marcus Smart and a championship blueprint in Houston

Houston now gives Smart a chance to work with a coach who already understands his game. Ime Udoka coached him during the Celtics’ 2021-22 Finals run. The year Smart won Defensive Player of the Year.

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The Rockets signed Smart to a two-year, $12.4 million contract with a player option for the second season. They gave Smart the combination of years and security he wanted.

The basketball fit seems straightforward.

Kevin Durant remains Houston’s offensive centerpiece. Meanwhile, the team expects Fred VanVleet to return after missing an entire season with an ACL injury. Smart, therefore, does not need to shoulder a major scoring burden.

His value can come through defense, ball movement, leadership, and his experience in high-pressure playoff games.

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That experience could matter for a Rockets team that has won 52 games in each of the last two seasons. But has yet to advance beyond the first round during that stretch. Houston already has its young core and an established coach. Smart adds another veteran who can reinforce the defensive identity Udoka has built.

However, for Smart, the contract remains central to the story.

He believed the Lakers undervalued his contributions, while Houston provided the security he wanted and a personal connection to the city.

The Lakers may have offered to pay more. Smart simply decided that the offer didn’t represent what he believed he had earned.