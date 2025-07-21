Marcus Smart’s Net Worth in 2025: NBA Earnings, Endorsements, Business Ventures, & More

When it comes to building a fortune in the NBA, Marcus Smart’s journey proves that smart decisions—on and off the court—are just as valuable as talent. From the moment he was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2014, Smart’s career has steadily moved upward, punctuated by lucrative contracts and high-profile trades. Along the way, he’s donned the jerseys of the Celtics, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Washington Wizards, and now the Los Angeles Lakers—an itinerary that speaks to the demand for his skills and the significant NBA income he’s banked through each transition.

This summer, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year added a new chapter to his career by signing a two-year, $11 million contract with the Lakers, filling a vital role for Los Angeles while securing his own future with a player option for 2026. It’s a notable shift from his previous multi-year, eight-figure deals, but one that still cements his place in the league’s financial elite. So let’s take a closer look at where Smart stands financially as of 2025, examining how his NBA earnings, endorsements, and business ventures have shaped his net worth.

Marcus Smart’s net worth and how his NBA earnings contributed

As reported by ClutchPoints, Smart’s net worth as of 2025 is $60 million. Now, when you trace the rise of ’22 DPOY’s wealth, it all starts with the consistent checks he’s drawn from the NBA. Drafted in 2014 as a lottery pick by the Boston Celtics, Smart got his professional start with a rookie contract and later upped the ante in July 2018, locking in a four-year agreement worth $52 million that ran from 2019 to 2022.

Fast forward to August 2021—Boston doubled down on its investment. Smart received another four-year deal, this time valued around $76.5 million and covering the 2022–26 period. With no player options included, this deal kept him in the green through the 2025–26 season, with his salary for that final year projected at about $21.59 million. By the close of the 2022–23 season, he had already earned roughly $82.8 million in career salary. If all goes to plan, those numbers could top $142 million by 2026.

But Marcus Smart’s journey hasn’t been just a straight run in Boston. In June 2023, a three-team trade sent him to Memphis—part of the deal that moved Kristaps Porziņģis to the Celtics. One season later, in February 2025, the ’22 DPOY was traded again—this time to Washington.

Things shifted quickly. After a buyout agreement with Washington in July 2025, he inked a fresh two-year, $11 million contract with the Lakers, including a player option for 2026. That means his cap hit for 2025–26 is now around $5.5 million, significantly lower than the $21.6 million he would’ve made in Washington. Fortunately enough, there is more to the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year’s financial background than just his NBA earnings.

Marcus Smart’s endorsements and brand partnerships

When Smart steps off the hardwood, he doesn’t exactly vanish into the shadows. In fact, his presence extends beyond the game, and straight into some notable brand collaborations. From lifestyle gear to premium tequila, Smart’s off-court game is just as calculated as his defense.

Early in his NBA journey, the ’22 DPOY’s kicked things off with Adidas, a common path for many rookies in 2014. But fast forward to October 2019, and he made a move—switching over to Puma. That partnership has only grown stronger. In October 2022, Smart and Puma doubled down on their relationship, signing a new multi-year sneaker and apparel deal. If you’ve seen his Genetics basketball shoes or apparel lately, that’s the result. While no official figures have been made public, industry standards suggest that Nike competitors often shell out millions per year for mid-tier NBA stars, especially when sneakers are involved.

But Smart didn’t stop at sneakers. He dipped into the lifestyle scene too, teaming up with Tres Generaciones tequila in 2022–23. As part of their Get Up Tres campaign, Marcus Smart became a brand ambassador, and the collaboration even saw a New York City launch party dedicated to him. Although these ventures may not rival his NBA earnings, they add another layer to his public image.

Aside from Puma and Tres Generaciones, there haven’t been any other major endorsement announcements. Puma, it seems, remains his exclusive footwear partner. Altogether, these off-court earnings are believed to be in the low millions—a respectable sum for someone not chasing every brand offer out there. Where Smart truly stands out, though, is in how he gives back. His focus has consistently leaned more toward community uplift than personal profit.

Through his YounGameChanger (YGC) Foundation, he’s brought mentoring and STEAM education to underserved inner-city youth. One of his standout efforts, the Smart Carts initiative, has placed over 30 tech-equipped carts in children’s hospitals—thanks to partners like Lenovo. Add in free STEM tools for schools, basketball clinics, and mindfulness workshops for military families, and you get a clear picture of his commitment.

As for personal businesses or flashy investments? There’s nothing on public record. No clothing lines, no esports ownership, no startup ventures—at least not yet. For now, Smart’s off-court energy remains rooted in his philanthropic work and a select few brand endorsements that reflect who he is both as an athlete and as a person.

