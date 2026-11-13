Marcus Smart’s $125K Suspension for Punching Warriors Center Comes With a Surprising Silver Lining for Rockets

Losing a veteran like Marcus Smart is a significant blow for the Houston Rockets, particularly given what he brings defensively. But his three-game suspension also comes with an unexpected benefit for the franchise. With Houston operating dangerously close to the luxury tax threshold, Smart’s absence has handed the front office some much-needed financial relief.

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Even a relatively small credit could prove useful later in the season. ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down the financial implications of the suspension, revealing that Smart’s absence will cost him.

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“3-game suspension for Marcus Smart will cost the guard $125,462. Houston will receive a tax variance credit or $62,731. They were $14,077 below the tax prior to the suspension,” Marks wrote via X.

Under the NBA’s CBA, teams receive a tax variance credit equal to 50% of a suspended player’s forfeited salary. That means the Rockets’ cushion below the luxury tax line will increase from $14,077 to $76,808. The benefit does not restore Marcus Smart’s lost salary.

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But it gives the Rockets more room to operate without crossing the tax threshold.

That matters because the Rockets entered the season with almost no financial flexibility. After paying the luxury tax last year, the front office wanted to get below the threshold and reset its repeater-tax clock.

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The H-Town had carefully managed its offseason spending to achieve that, leaving the team just $14,077 below the line.

The additional credit gives the front office more options, particularly when filling the final roster spot. NBA minimum salaries are prorated over the regular season, meaning the $76,808 cushion could allow Houston to sign a veteran for roughly five days or a rookie for around nine days near the end of the campaign.

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That could matter if the Rockets want to add a buyout candidate or convert a two-way player before the playoffs.

It also offers a little more room for maneuvering at the trade deadline. Salary matching can become complicated in deals involving multiple players, and even a small difference in incoming and outgoing money can affect a team’s position relative to the tax line.

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The extra $62,731 gives the Rockets a larger margin when evaluating those moves. So, in hindsight, the suspension is a blessing in disguise.

At the same time, the price needs to be paid.

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Marcus Smart will miss three games following the incident against the Golden State Warriors. The confrontation occurred late in the third quarter, when he threw a punch at Charles Bassey that grazed the big man’s nose. It was enough to blow the sirens.

The refs assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ruled Smart out of the game. The guard knew it right away, as he ejected himself even before the refs reviewed the play.

Bassey later described the punch as “fake toughness,” while Draymond Green praised the Warriors players who stepped in to defend their teammate.

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For Houston, the suspension creates a short-term basketball problem but a modest financial advantage.

Marcus Smart’s absence removes a veteran defender from the rotation, yet the tax credit gives the front office additional flexibility as it plans for the final stretch.