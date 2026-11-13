Marcus Smart’s 3-Game Suspension Gets Critiqued as Fans Points to Draymond Green, Victor Wembanyama Incidents

Marcus Smart’s latest on-court altercation has cost him extended time on the sidelines. The Houston Rockets guard was suspended without pay for three games after throwing a punch at Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey. However, fans are questioning the NBA’s decision on whether the punishment was excessive, debating consistency in the league’s disciplinary process.

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The confrontation happened on November 11, during Houston’s 115-108 victory over Golden State at the Toyota Center. With 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Rockets held an 82-76 lead when Smart and Bassey became entangled while battling for position. The two exchanged words as they struggled to free their arms. Once Bassey managed to break away, Smart appeared to take exception to the way he did it.

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The veteran guard then aggressively pursued the Warriors center before throwing a right-handed punch toward his face. Officials immediately intervened, separating the players before Smart headed toward the locker room. Following a review, the referees assessed him a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected him from the contest.

Although Smart’s actions were clear on the replay, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka offered some context about what led to the confrontation. He explained that Smart had complained about his previously injured left elbow getting bent during the exchange.

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“Marcus said they got wrapped up, and his elbow that he had hurt got bent up. So he said something to him, and Bassey said, ‘What you gonna do?’ And he did it.”

Bassey, meanwhile, had a very different account of their interactions throughout the night. He accused the Rockets star of repeatedly playing physically and crossing the line during their matchups. The Warriors center did not hold back when describing Marcus Smart’s approach, adding, “He wasn’t trying to hoop, bro. Like I said, man, that was fake. Fake toughness.”

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Bassey escaped the incident without an injury and continued playing. Marcus Smart, however, will now miss three games without pay. He begins serving the suspension on November 13, ruling him out against the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Miami Heat.

The length of Smart’s suspension has not gone down well with several fans. While the punch prompted an immediate ejection, Bassey was not injured, leading some viewers to question why the league felt three additional games were necessary.

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Fans Bring Up Draymond Green and Victor Wembanyama While Questioning Marcus Smart’s Suspension

The incident with former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in October 2022 became one of the biggest talking points. Green punched Poole during a Warriors practice, with footage of the incident eventually becoming public. Despite the severity of the altercation, Golden State handled the punishment internally. The forward received a fine but was not suspended by the team or the NBA.

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That difference was enough to leave fans questioning the latest decision.

“Three more games than Draymond got for punching Poole btw.”

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Green was not the only player brought into the discussion. Wembanyama’s incident with Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid during the 2026 Western Conference semifinals also resurfaced.

During Game 4, the San Antonio Spurs star struck Reid in the face with an elbow. Officials reviewed the play, upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2, and ejected him. However, the league decided against imposing an additional suspension or fine.

One fan drew a direct comparison between the two incidents, writing, “More punishment than wemby got for that flying elbow in the playoffs lmao.”

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Another suggested Houston should challenge the decision, using the Spurs center’s case as an example.

“Wemby we got zero games for a more vicious elbow. I would appeal the suspension if I were him and the Rockets.”

The criticism also brought back memories of the March 2024 altercation between Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. During Houston’s game against Utah, both players were ejected after an exchange that involved punches. The NBA subsequently suspended Dunn for two games for initiating the altercation and throwing a punch, while Smith received a one-game suspension for fighting with him.

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That precedent added another layer to the debate. Because even in the 2024 scenario, no punches actually hit any player.

“Why is his suspension different if the punches didn’t connect?” Another viewer simply questioned the overall length of the penalty, writing, “Why three games way too much wtf.”

Smart’s punch gave the NBA a clear reason to issue further discipline after his ejection. Still, the decision turned into a wider conversation about how consistently the league punishes on-court violence.