Mariska Hargitay Comes Clean About Jalen Brunson’s Gesture After Ben Stiller’s Hilarious Accusation

If you are watching the game in Madison Square Garden, you can find a whole lot of celebrities supporting the home team. The celebrity row is almost a staple for the New York Knicks, especially when the team is on a run. This year, too, we saw the regular super fans in Spike Lee and Ben Stiller. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were a constant this season as the former is a die-hard Knicks fan, and his partner accompanied him for some games. Yet, the captain of the team, Jalen Brunson, only has a special ritual for one celebrity—Mariska Hargitay.

The connection and bond are so pure that even Stiller claims all other Knicks fans are jealous longtime star of the hit TV show Law & Order: SVU. During her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the acclaimed actress admitted that she gets the special privilege of hugging the Knicks captain. “This is true.” What has caused Stiller to be upset is that Hargitay is the only celebrity who gets to hug Jalen Brunson, even after any win/loss.

Speaking about the first time they hugged, the actress added, “I said, ‘Jalen, bring it in.’ You know how it started, was he… They let me know that Jalen was a big fan. And I was so flattered and thrilled because I was such a huge fan. And I think Jalen sort of grew up on SVU.” Hargitay is not wrong; Jalen Brunson is a huge fan of the series Law & Order: SVU, and he even rewatched it during his stint in Dallas. The fandom started when his father, Rick Brunson, used to watch the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s why Hargitay felt it was not all awkward and has no problem with the special privilege.”But so he, I think, felt this sort of, you know, as many people do, that intimacy and safety that one does, you know, growing up on SVU.”

AD

That’s why the hugs are only reserved for Hargitay, which Stiller didn’t appreciate, and aired the issue when he met the Knicks superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jalen Brunson reveals his reason for special treatment

Here are a few more moments where Brunson has repeatedly spoken highly about the Emmy Award-winning actress. Once, he said he was “most excited to see (Mariska Hargitay) sitting courtside at (Madison Square Garden).” Another was an answer about which non-basketball-related guest he would love to have featured on the podcast in April. Naturally, Captain Clutch took no time to answer, “Mariska Hargitay.” Speaking about the podcast appearance, Ben Stiller was a guest this season and shared his complaints.

“The love that Mariska Hargitay gets from (Brunson) postgame is the envy of every other Knicks fan, Knicks celebrity fan.” This was on “The Roommates Show” podcast in early May. Podcast co-host and teammate, Josh Hart, chimed in, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ve seen you not hug your wife after some losses,” Hart joked. Jalen Brunson had to respond and said, “I expect to see (Stiller) there all the time. But this is her first or second game this year. So I’m not going to see her for a long time. So I’m just going to say hi and go,” Brunson said.

Visiting MSG a few times earns Mariska Hargitay the special privilege. Which, once again, Stiller didn’t appreciate and pulled JB’s leg further. “I guess I got to come to less games.” But that’s not going to change, as at every opportunity Stiller gets, he is at the Garden. As for Jalen Brunson, there is no doubt that the old connection is the reason why he feels so close to Hargitay, which even she agreed to, and why she will continue to get the special treatment.