Mark Cuban Announces Mavericks’ Anthony Davis Trade Decision Amid Return After Nico Harrison Exit

The Dallas Mavericks have experienced a turbulent start to the 2025–26 season, but the biggest shock hasn’t come from the court; it has emerged from the front office. Just when it seemed the franchise was preparing for another significant move, Mark Cuban stepped into the spotlight to quash the most discussed rumor: a potential trade for Anthony Davis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cuban was clear and direct. He didn’t hint at possibilities or leave any room for interpretation. When asked whether the Mavericks were considering trading Davis amidst the turmoil, he responded with a definitive statement that quickly dominated NBA discussions: “We won’t. We want to try to win.” With that, Dallas’s most dramatic storyline gained a firm direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This moment didn’t come out of nowhere. The Mavericks entered mid-November, drowning in dysfunction after an ugly 3–8 start and an offense ranked dead last in the league. Fans were furious, chants of “Fire Nico!” echoed through the arena, and the shockwaves from the Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers were still rippling through the franchise.

Governor Patrick Dumont eventually made the move the fanbase had been begging for, firing GM Nico Harrison. But the twist came immediately afterward: Mark Cuban was suddenly back in the room.

Insiders described it as a “palace coup.” Cuban, who sold majority control but kept a 27% stake, had reportedly been pushing Dumont for months to cut ties with Harrison. The moment the job opened, Cuban re-entered the inner circle, sitting beside Dumont, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley, and Matt Riccardi in what sources now call Dallas’ temporary “GM committee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s officially “a consultant,” not the decision-maker, but everyone around the team knows the truth: Cuban’s voice is louder than it’s been in years. So when he decided to personally shut down the Anthony Davis rumors, that message hit different.

In the weeks following Harrison’s exit, speculation exploded that Dallas might shop Anthony Davis. RealGM and ESPN both reported that the team was “expected to explore” the trade market, especially with Davis nursing a calf strain and the Mavericks spiraling on offense. His contract is over $120 million owed after this season, only fueling theories that Dallas might pivot toward a Cooper Flagg–centered rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then Cuban stepped in. Then he ended it. Those eight words became the entire pulse of Nov. 19’s news cycle. Every aggregator ran with it. Every trade machine went silent. And fans finally had clarity: Anthony Davis is staying.

Cuban’s statement wasn’t just a roster update; it was a mission statement. Despite the losing streak, despite the injuries, despite the front-office chaos, Dallas is not detonating the roster. Not this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Anthony Davis Matters Right Now

Before his injury, Davis actually looked like the stabilizing force Dallas hoped for after the Doncic trade. In the five games he played, he averaged 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds, including standout nights against Washington and Oklahoma City.

But his left calf strain on Oct. 29 changed everything. Dallas’ medical staff, still scarred from watching players like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton escalate calf strains into Achilles issues, shut him down immediately. Davis wanted to return sooner; Dumont said no. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving remains out with an ACL tear. That vacuum is exactly why fans thought Dallas might consider a reset.

Imago Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fans have been caught in a blend of frustration and confusion. Some want Davis gone simply because they’re still angry about losing Luka. Others highlight Davis’ injury history, his Achilles tear, abdominal issues, and recurring soft-tissue concerns, wondering whether it’s wise to bet the franchise’s future on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when Cuban spoke, the tone shifted. For many, the clarity was long overdue. Yet skepticism lingered: can this roster actually win? National analysts are divided. Some praised Cuban for bringing an end to the uncertainty, while others argued that the Mavericks are just delaying the inevitable and should fully embrace Flagg’s timeline.

Cuban’s statement clearly sets Dallas’s direction: compete now and reassess later. If Davis returns to health, the Mavericks will rely on him and rookie phenom Cooper Flagg to salvage the season while searching for a solution at point guard. If the results remain disappointing, conversations about trades before the deadline will become loud once again.