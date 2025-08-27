Mark Cuban Confirms Rift With Nico Harrison as Crucial Advice for Cooper Flagg Emerges

It’s been over two years since Mark Cuban sold the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family. Since then, the franchise has experienced some incredible highs, such as making the NBA Finals in 2024. They have come alongside some really low moments, like the Luka Doncic trade earlier this year. Nonetheless, even though Cuban may no longer be the one calling the shots in the building, that hasn’t stopped him from maintaining a great relationship with the new owners. However, the same cannot be said for his bond with Nico Harrison.

Recently, the former Mavericks majority owner appeared on the ‘DLLS Mavs Podcast’ where he shed light on his icy relationship with the Dallas GM. Cuban is known to be on good terms with the Adelson Family, Patrick Dumont, and CEO Rick Welts. However, when asked about whether he has the same level of communication with Harrison that he enjoys with the new owners, the billionaire didn’t even think twice before simply summing up his reply in a single word, “No,” before taking a brief pause and reemphasizing the answer.

The comment clearly indicates that there’s a rift between Mark Cuban and the Mavericks GM, Nico Harrison. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise given Cuban’s admiration for Luka Doncic, as he has stated on several occasions that if he were in charge, he would’ve never traded the Slovenian guard.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) laughs with owner Mark Cuban after the game against the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

So, it’s only obvious that he’s not going to maintain a close relationship with the man responsible for Luka Doncic’s exit from Dallas. Distancing himself from Nico Harrison speaks volumes for Cuban’s character, as he’s always been one of the most passionate, vocal, and loved owners in the NBA. Nonetheless, cutting ties with Nico Harrison doesn’t mean Mark Cuban has stopped following his beloved franchise. Instead, speaking further, the former Mavs owner had solid advice for the team’s newest superstar, Cooper Flagg.

Mark Cuban gives Cooper Flagg advice ahead of rookie season

While the Dallas Mavericks no longer have Luka Doncic as the face of their franchise, there’s a new sheriff in town. This season’s No. 1 overall pick and former Duke sensation Cooper Flagg is all set to become the face of Dallas basketball for the upcoming years. However, before he does that, Mark Cuban has some advice for the young forward. During his chat on ‘DLLS Mavs Podcast’, apart from discussing his relationship with Nico Harrison, Cuban also gave his honest opinion about Flagg.

“I mean, other than maybe improving his three-point shooting, what can’t he do? And when you have a jack of all trades like that that also has a motor and has toughness to them and is a worker and is 18 years old.” Cuban said. “I mean, is he going to come in here and score 30 a game? No. But, you know, I think Jay Kidd will, you know, put the reins on him slowly. But having him be able to play point forward all the time, you know, as he gets a feel for the game, I think, um, he’s just going to get better and better.”

via Imago Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The former Mavs owner suggested that, apart from improving his shooting from beyond the arc, there’s nothing else the 18-year-old cannot do. He went on to brag about the former Duke forward’s exceptional two-way skills and work ethic, and clearly believes that he will be phased in as the Mavericks attempt to manage one of the brightest NBA prospects of recent years.

Cooper Flagg has been tipped to be the next best thing in basketball for a while now. Despite that, Cuban still believes that the young forward will need some time to develop.

However, he certainly knows that with Flagg being under head coach Jason Kidd’s guidance, the lottery pick will develop into a superstar in some time. There’s no doubt that Flagg does have the skill and talent to become one of the, if not the best player in the league, in the coming years. Standing at six-foot-nine, he has both the length and size to be a great defender, and also run the offense.

So, it’s not the question of how he’ll become the face of the Mavericks; rather, it’s when he’ll do so, as we all await his debut.