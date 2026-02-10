Mark Cuban Faces 9-Figure Decision Over Mavs as Bidding War Awaits In Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have been in a state of disarray since the Luka Doncic trade at last season’s trade deadline. The universally panned decision, led by former Mavs GM Nico Harrison, had detractors within the organization, including former majority owner Mark Cuban. Now that Harrison is gone, an interesting proposition has surfaced for Cuban.

According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, an unidentified Dallas-based investor group is looking to partner with Cuban to potentially purchase the team back from Patrick Dumont and the Adelson family. It’s an interesting development, and just goes to show how much value Cuban’s presence still holds, even if it is symbolic.

Reflecting on the past, Cuban himself has taken responsibility for the Doncic trade, admitting that he “let people down by not being there.” It’s the closest thing that he’s said which indicates that his reduced role since his deal with the Adelsons mattered more than anyone might have expected.

The majority stake in the Mavs were originally sold by Cuban for $3.5 billion back in December, 2023, a substantial increase from when he purchased the team for $285 million back in January, 2000. According to reports, he expected to retain control of various basketball operations for the team, but had to give them up after selling the team.

“I don’t regret selling the team, I regret how I did it,” Cuban said during an appearance on the DLLS Mavs podcast. “Would I still sell the team? Yes, for all the same reasons I’ve said 100 times. Would I do it the same way? Absolutely not. I would have put it out to bid, but I didn’t, so it doesn’t matter.”

For now, there are some issues standing in his way in case Cuban looks for a re-entry with the franchise.

Luka Doncic’s Exit Reignited Questions About Control in Dallas for Mark Cuban

In the aftermath of the Doncic trade, things have gone completely sideways for the Mavericks. Harrison is gone, fired less than a year later following a 3-8 start to a season during which the team was hoping to compete for a championship.

Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the Doncic deal, played just 29 games for the team before being traded to the Washington Wizards at the deadline, and Dallas now sits at 12th in the Western Conference, five games out of the final play-in spot, with limited ways to reset given their depleted assets.

Under Mark Cuban, Dallas was built into a perennial playoff contender, and perhaps it’s that feeling that the investor group is chasing. bringing back the man who helped bring the city its first NBA championship helps their credibility. Even though his ownership stake is now in the minority at 27%, Cuban still has the trust of many fans, and public support from him would go a long way.

Doncic is not in Dallas any longer, but the impact of his exit is still shaping the franchise’s future. His departure cracked the foundation of Mavs, but now, that might be the very thing that brings Mark Cuban back to the center of Mavs basketball.