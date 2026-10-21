Mark Cuban Gets Honest About Luka Doncic Facing the Lakers’ Pressure Without LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering their first season without LeBron James in eight years. Luka Doncic is the new face of the franchise, but does he have what it takes to carry on the torch? Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban still has some faith.

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Cuban crashed a live broadcast on the X-Rayted Sports Network. The hosts of the show feel that the Lakers will not make the playoffs this year, so they asked Cuban, who has been close friends with Luka Doncic since his Mavericks days.

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“Once, playing those 48 minutes all in the game, and he doesn’t see or hear anything unless it’s a ref blowing the whistle at him,” Cuban said of Doncic’s ability to handle on-court pressure. “Then he might have an attitude. I don’t know where he got that from, but you know, I think Luca will handle it just fine.”

The Mavericks were Luka Doncic’s home for over six years before he was traded to the Lakers. Shark Tank-fame Mark Cuban developed a close friendship with the player after he was drafted. Doncic’s time with the team was cut short thanks to a surprise trade, but that did not affect Cuban’s relationship with him.

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The billionaire businessman reasoned that Luka Doncic’s mentality will likely help him succeed even in the absence of LeBron James. However, he’ll have more help than just that.

“I think you know you’ve got Reaves, you got Austin who’s there. He’s going to get better,” he further explained. “You know they’re going to be healthier; they’ve got a center now that Luca can throw a lob to and have confidence in. So, I think you pull all those things together, they’re going to be fine. I think they’ll make the playoffs.”

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The center in question here is, of course, Walker Kessler. Late in the preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were seen experimenting with their starting lineup. During their 106-121 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the three players shared the court for the very first time.

The lack of coordination and recognition was evident in the team. Doncic ended the game with 15 points, Reaves had 19, while Kessler had six. Individually, they were able to find some shots, but as a team, the starting five still struggled.

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This is also evident in the Lakers’ constant experimentation with the starting lineup. For instance, Quentin Grimes started most of the preseason games with Doncic, but against the Nuggets, he only joined in the second half. He still scored 11 points for the team.

Speaking to the press later on, Luka Doncic admitted that he doesn’t know how much patience the team needs in the early season as the roster comes together. Many fans share the same frustration.

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After all, this is the Lakers’ brand-new roster with young faces and in the absence of its icon, LeBron James. The last time the team won a championship was with James back in 2020. Will they be able to replicate it with Doncic as the team’s focal point?

When a legend exits a team, doubt pours into the hole they left behind. Now it’s up to Luka Doncic and Co. to prove the cynics wrong. Mark Cuban believes they have what it takes.