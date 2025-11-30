Mark Issues Public Statement After Anthony Edwards Calls Him Out for Influencing NBA Refs

If you’re a Minnesota Timberwolves fan or just someone who follows Anthony Edwards closely, you might’ve seen a change in his free-throw routine, and the reason behind it is Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner, during the offseason, called out the officials for letting Edwards get away with stepping over the line while taking free throws, something Ant confirmed recently.

“Some famous guy went on Instagram or went on a podcast and was talking about my free throws, and he brought it to the attention of everybody, so I had to change it,” Edwards said. “… The refs be like, ‘You can’t step over the line.’ So I had to change my whole thing. I think it was the dude who used to be the owner of the Mavs.”

Cuban’s comments on officiating might not have been heard by the NBA or the officials on previous occasions, but it seemed to work this time around. However, according to him, he did not want to pinpoint Anthony Edwards, but rather his wanting the league to be more serious with officiating, something that hasn’t changed.

“This has nothing to do with Ant. It was the fact that @NBAOfficial s chose not to make an easy call,” he wrote on X. “That’s the issue. It’s not Adam Silver telling them what to call or not. They just decide themselves. I brought it up to the head of officials when we played the twolves in the playoffs 2 years ago. When Ant hit game winning FTs against us, and obviously stepped over the line.

“The people in charge of the refs ignored it. They also ignored it in the L2M report. (Something they do a lot of ) But if you speak about it on NBA podcasts, that changes their behavior.” Cuban further elaborated as he continued his rant against the NBA Officials.

