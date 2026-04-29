“Mark Cuban Might Have Jump In Front Of A Train”: Jeanie Buss Explains Luka Doncic Trade Secrecy

When Rob Pelinka answered the phone in early January 2025 and heard Nico Harrison propose a trade, he assumed his long-time friend was joking. Anthony Davis’ request for the most electrifying young player on the planet did not pan out. What followed was nearly a month of covert negotiations, carried out while Los Angeles was literally on fire, that resulted in the most stunning NBA trade ever. Jeanie Buss is now telling the full story of how it was accomplished, including why keeping it hidden was the only way to pull it off.

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Speaking on Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova, the Lakers minority owner walked through the 24 hours surrounding the deal with a clarity she hasn’t offered publicly before. “In order to get a player of great value, you have to give up a player of great value,” Buss said. “And the Dallas team wanted Anthony Davis. So conversations started, but it was important that they remain private and didn’t leak out to the media, because if a player is made aware of a pending trade, it could crater your entire season.” She confirmed that talks began in early January, the same week the wildfires were consuming parts of Los Angeles, and that she was personally involved in approving the framework, including the first-round pick that accompanied Davis in the package.

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The secrecy was total and deliberate. Anthony Davis himself had no idea he was on the block, and would later reveal he initially assumed the Lakers had acquired Luka Doncic to play alongside him, not trade him away for the Slovenian star. The man Buss credited with engineering the silence was Pelinka. “Rob Pelinka, our general manager, was able to do that, all without leaking to the media,” she said, before landing the line that explains exactly what was at stake. “I think Mark Cuban might have jumped in front of a train to keep it from happening.” The implication was clear: had word reached Dallas’ former owner, or anyone in the Mavericks’ orbit, the deal dies.

Harrison had deliberately avoided opening bidding to other teams, wary that Doncic, aware he was being shopped, could threaten to trigger his 2026 opt-out clause if traded anywhere he didn’t want to go. The Lakers were the only serious conversation. And even within Los Angeles’ own building, the circle of knowledge was kept microscopic. Jeanie Buss confirmed that LeBron James didn’t know. Luka Doncic didn’t know. Davis didn’t know. The Lakers beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden that night, with coach JJ Redick aware of what was coming but saying nothing to his players throughout the game. By the time the final buzzer sounded in New York, the trade was hours away from going public.

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The secrecy that Jeanie Buss described wasn’t just logistical caution; it was the product of a genuine understanding of what was on the line. At the time the trade was completed, Luka Doncic had averaged 28.6 points per game for his career, the highest career average for any player at the moment of a trade since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was dealt in 1975. This was not a quiet transaction that could absorb a leak. It was the kind of move that, had it surfaced a week earlier, would have triggered a firestorm of player calls, agent maneuvering, and media pressure powerful enough to collapse the framework entirely.

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Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) draws a foul in between San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Davis has since spoken about the moment he found out, his agent Rich Paul calling to tell him he’d been traded to Dallas, Davis responding in disbelief and asking who the Lakers could possibly have gotten for him in return. The answer, of course, was the 25-year-old who had just led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Harrison was fired by the Mavericks on Nov. 11, 2025, with the trade’s lopsided nature widely cited as the central reason, a parting that validated every word Buss said about what Cuban would have done to stop it. The train, it turns out, was moving too fast for anyone to catch.