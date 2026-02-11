Mark Cuban Pressures Donald Trump in Fight Against $5T Industry Amid Mavs Purchase Rumors

Mark Cuban is usually loudest when basketball is involved. This time, the former Dallas Mavericks majority owner aimed his voice far beyond the hardwood. Instead of debating trades or officiating, Cuban stepped directly into a national policy fight that touches nearly every American household. That shift matters. And it came at a moment when speculation about his NBA future is quietly heating up again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Earlier this week, Mark Cuban publicly praised Senators Josh Hawley and Elizabeth Warren for introducing the Break Up Big Medicine Act, legislation framed as a Glass-Steagall–style reset for the U.S. healthcare system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill targets vertical integration across healthcare. Its goal is to reduce costs by forcing dominant corporations to choose a lane instead of owning hospitals, insurers, and pharmacies at the same time. Cuban did not hedge his approval. “Great job @HawleyMO & @SenWarren LOVE THIS. Anyone in Congress that doesn’t support this, doesn’t want lower cost healthcare for Americans.”

That endorsement was followed by a direct appeal to the White House, where Cuban signaled who he believes can move the issue forward. “This is a no-brainer. Let’s hope @POTUS puts his weight behind this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The message was clear. Cuban wants Donald Trump involved in dismantling what is widely described as a $5 trillion healthcare industry. Cuban’s support carries extra weight because it represents a notable shift from past disagreements. Previously, both Cuban and Donald Trump Jr. criticized Senator Warren for focusing almost exclusively on pharmaceutical companies while leaving pharmacy benefit managers largely untouched.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This time, that gap is gone. The Break Up Big Medicine Act directly targets PBMs and cross-ownership structures. By forcing healthcare giants to divest overlapping interests, the bill aims to restore competition and remove pricing leverage that currently inflates costs for patients.

Because of that change, Cuban’s praise is less symbolic and more strategic. He is backing a framework that finally reflects his long-standing position on healthcare pricing rather than simply aligning with a political personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas investor group is reportedly interested in buying the Mavs with Mark Cuban

While Cuban’s comments landed in Washington, attention around him has also returned to Dallas. Around the league, fresh rumors suggest he may not be done with the Dallas Mavericks just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reporting from Marc Stein, an unidentified Dallas-based investor group has expressed interest in partnering with Cuban to pursue majority ownership of the franchise.

That context matters. Cuban sold roughly 73 percent of the Mavericks in December 2023 at a valuation near $3.5 billion, retaining a 27 percent stake. At the time, he expected to remain influential in basketball operations. That influence faded after Nico Harrison assumed control and later orchestrated the controversial trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Dallas has struggled on the court. Meanwhile, the Adelson and Dumont families have focused on long-term plans that include a new arena and casino development tied to potential changes in Texas gambling laws.

Imago Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At the same time, the NBA is widely expected to vote this summer on expansion, with Las Vegas and Seattle viewed as leading candidates. That timing has only added fuel to the speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adelsons’ long-standing ties to Las Vegas casinos have prompted league observers to wonder whether their future interests could eventually shift west. If that happens, Cuban reclaiming control of the Mavericks would suddenly move from rumor to logical outcome.

For now, nothing is finalized. Still, the convergence of Cuban’s renewed public assertiveness and credible ownership chatter has reopened a door many believed was closed.

In the short term, Cuban is pressing for momentum on healthcare reform and hoping the White House embraces bipartisan action. In the background, the NBA ownership landscape continues to shift as expansion and arena politics collide.

ADVERTISEMENT

If both paths accelerate, Cuban could find himself influencing national policy and NBA power structures at the same time again. That would not be a return to the past. It would be a recalibration of his role in both arenas.