Mark Cuban Pushed Mavericks To Cut Ties With Nico Harrison & Anthony Davis in Return to Team After Exile

The firing of Nico Harrison nine months after the Luka Doncic trade was expected. Among Dallas Mavericks fans, that is what they wanted. But owner Patrick Dumont trusted the former GM to where he agreed on that controversial trade. Internally, Mark Cuban, who was expected to at least be an advisor, was cast out. Harrison had won over the new owner. But the former majority owner always wanted back in.

That’s where the trade, and then the Mavericks landing the top pick, accelerated his intentions. According to Tim MacMahon’s story for ESPN, Cuban pushed for firing Nico Harrison from the moment the team lucked out with the top pick. That included a series of predictions that convinced Dumont that a change was needed.

That’s when the governor made his presence felt. He intervened in team operations, preventing Anthony Davis from returning early after sustaining a calf strain. There was also the incident where he apologized to a Mavericks fan for trading Luka Doncic, clearly the wrong decision that saw the life drain out of the Mavericks.

Imago Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Mark Cuban looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

And Cuban has assumed a new seat. From the time of selling the team, the business mogul felt he would retain control of basketball operations. That didn’t happen, but he is somewhat close now. Mark Cuban is part of a basketball committee that includes interim GMs Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi, and Jason Kidd. Their role is to make suggestions, with Cuban being a contributor to help Patrick Dumont make the best decisions for the franchise.

As the new owner wrote in his letter, “Please know that I’m fully committed to the success of the Mavericks. Thank you for your support, thank you for holding us accountable, and thank you for your passion and for your patience. You deserve transparency and a team that reflects your spirit,”. And that could see another major twist coming soon.

Mark Cuban and Co. are evaluating Anthony Davis’ future

Anthony Davis stepped into hostile territory when he became part of the Mavericks. He was supposed to be the centrepiece to Harrison’s “defense wins championships” identity. However, with Kyrie Irving out for a few more months and AD’s concerning injury tales, the Mavs currently sit at 4-11.

Despite getting Cooper Flagg, their offense lacks structure, something Mark Cuban knew. “Cuban had warned Dumont that Dallas would have a dreadful offense due to a lack of off-dribble creators and shooting,” MacMahon wrote. With that warning having turned into reality, several team sources have claimed that the team is working with Anthony Davis to decide on an in-season trade.

The aim is to build on the foundations of luck. Cooper Flagg, an 18-year-old generational talent, is who the Mavericks want to build around. And the rookie has impressed after shifting to playing in his natural role. He’s averaging 16.6 points in November. Flagg has also displayed fearlessness, leading the team with determination in the absence of stars.

Likewise, with Kyrie Irving being a part of the plans, the Mavericks’ only trade chip is Anthony Davis. Although there are health concerns, AD is among the best two-way players when on the floor. Hence, the Mavericks could reverse the damage of the Doncic trade by acquiring multiple team-suitable players if the trade Davis’ $175 million contract.

It won’t help fix what they have lost. But Mark Cuban, Dumont, and the Mavericks can build again. They have a cornerstone, solving their biggest predicament. The focus now shifts to building a roster that suits his talents, something they should have continued doing with Luka Doncic after he guided them to an NBA Finals.

Whether Davis gets traded or not will become clear soon. However, Mavs fans will be happy to know that Mark Cuban is playing an active role in restructuring the franchise and repairing their past mistakes.