Mark Cuban Takes Subtle Shot at Adam Silver, NBA Amid Fight for Indiana Fans

The craze around the CFP national championship game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes is at an all-time high. Ticket prices are going through the roof. As of writing, the lowest get-in price is $3,399, while the highest price listed on SeatGeek is almost $60,000. IU alum Mark Cuban recently raised questions about the soaring fares. While attempting to defend the fans witnessing their first-ever championship game, he indirectly poked Adam Silver.

“When we had the NBA all-star game, I moved it from our arena to AT&T Stadium, and it’s 110k capacity, rather than give the tickets our season ticket holders had to the NBA’s corporate sponsors,” Cuban wrote on X.

The Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner’s purpose was just to help Indiana fans.

“Can Any ticket brokers with experience selling CFP Championship games give any comps and insights into how they think prices will move between now and right after kick off?” Cuban initially asked on the same thread.

He also highlighted that the ticket price was $350 before Miami won its playoff game. There’s been a super uptick in prices ever since, which will be tricky for the traveling crowd. The championship game will be played at the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes’ home.

Cuban’s post got the attention of TickPick. The platform confirmed that ticket prices usually balloon after a big matchup is set, then “soften as emotions settle and more inventory hits the market” before spiking again on gameday.

In 2024, the price to watch Michigan and Washington fell to $1,618 two hours before the game. The lowest ticket price for the 2025 Championship game was at $6,431 at a similar two-hour mark before kickoff. Kyle Zorn, director of content at TickPick, recommended buying at least 48 hours before the game to avoid the “panic buying” crowd.

There’s a striking resemblance, though, to what Cuban did today.

Mark Cuban’s criticism of Adam Silver is a familiar story for NBA fans

The NBA broadcasting landscape has gone through a massive transformation this season. The games are being broadcast on ESPN, NBC, Peacock, and Amazon Prime. After many years of ESPN and TNT serving as the NBA’s primary broadcasters, this seems to be the new normal for fans.

However, in September, Adam Silver, instead of assuring the fans about subscription rates, shared how key parts of the NBA are available on social media for free, starting with highlights and other packages. He was brutally criticized for his comments, and even Mark Cuban didn’t like his response.

The Mavericks‘ stakeholder, however, also defended Silver, revealing that the Commissioner cares about NBA fans.

“Adam definitely whiffed on this one,” Cuban wrote on X. “But I can tell you that unless a lot has changed in the last 20 months, he is one of the people standing up for fans in a room where a lot of owners are not.”

Cuban has worked closely with Silver since he was named commissioner in 2014, but has been vocal about the broadcast issues and soaring ticket prices, and has at times even disagreed with him in public.