Mark Cuban Turns Adviser for Jason Kidd After Embarrassing Confession on Mavs Employees

The Dallas Mavericks just had the luckiest day in franchise history. By the grace of a few bouncing ping-pong balls, they jumped up in the NBA Draft lottery and landed the No. 1 overall pick in Duke’s Cooper Flagg. And after a season that saw them trade Luka Dončić and face a fan revolt, this should have been the start of something new with a clean slate. But this is the Dallas Mavericks. And nothing is ever that simple. Recent comments from minority owner Mark Cuban have already shifted attention back to the team’s leadership and internal dynamics.

The moment that pulled back the curtain came not in a press conference, but in a fiery exchange on X. It started with Cuban taking a strong stance against the new Medicaid bill proposed by President Trump, tweeting, “The best way to reduce the cost of Medicaid is to name and shame big employers that pay their full time employees so little, they qualify for Medicaid.” It was a classic Cuban tweet—bold, opinionated, and designed to start a conversation.

A user named Tanner Maxx pushed back with a reasonable economic counterpoint. “If you pay low skilled workers… more,” he wrote, “Then prices will go up… adding 20% to your payroll would probably add 3-5% inflation on the goods. Is this ok?” And then Cuban, in a moment of shocking candor, made it personal. “When I found out I had employees at our arena on public assistance, I immediately gave raises to every hourly employee and their managers,” Cuban confessed. “I was embarrassed that was the case. It’s just wrong.”

For Mavericks fans, that one word—“embarrassed”—was everything. It was a stunning admission of a massive blind spot, a confirmation of what they have been screaming for months: that the front office, from the owner on down, doesn’t have a feel for the reality on the ground.

However, amidst all this, Cuban appears to be searching for a new beginning — one centered around size, versatility, and a generational talent in Cooper Flagg. In an interview, he shared a text he had sent to head coach Jason Kidd, saying, “I’m like, point guard, point guard, let him bring the ball up. We have 6’8″, 6’9″, right? … He’s an NBA 6’11”. So, yeah, you know, got Cooper at point guard… We got the biggest team in the NBA. I mean, we can play all types of games.”

And it turns out, Mark Cuban isn’t the only one who is looking for a new start through Cooper Flagg. After the Luka trade, the “Fire Nico” chants that have echoed through the city aren’t just about one trade, they’re about a loss of trust. Even at the team’s own Draft Watch Party, as they were about to select their franchise savior in Cooper Flagg, the chants continued. When asked about it, Harrison could only say he was “hoping” and “assuming” the hate might die down now. He also mirrors Cuban’s optimism regarding Cooper: “We’re in ‘win now’ mode, and we have a really good team, and Cooper adds to that. I think the fans can finally start to see the vision.” But the question that bugs fans now is whether this vision can actually come to life.

With Mark Cuban watching closely, can Cooper Flagg heal a fractured fanbase?

At his introductory press conference, Cooper Flagg was the picture of poise and maturity. He was saying all the right things and he was saying them with a quiet confidence that impressed everyone in the room, including his new head coach. “Isn’t it incredible?” Jason Kidd said, looking over at his new star. “I mean we’re talking about an 18-year-old who has all the right answers and is talking about working out after this… He likes to work, he’s not afraid to work.”

Flagg understands the unique situation he’s walking into. He’s not joining a rebuilding team, he’s joining a team with championship aspirations. “A lot of people in this position or this situation aren’t granted this opportunity,” Flagg said. “So I just feel really blessed and grateful… I’m just looking forward to being a sponge, you know, just getting down here excited to just learn, soak it all in and learn from the guys that are older have been through it all before.”

That “sponge” mentality is going to be tested early. In a move that seemed to echo Mark Cuban’s “Point Flagg” suggestion, Jason Kidd announced his own plans to challenge the 18-year-old. “I don’t look at the position. I want to put him at the point guard,” Kidd told reporters. “I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts, being able to run the show, being able to play the two, play the three…he’s comfortable playing that but we want to push, and I think he’s going to respond in a positive way.”

But for all the talk of a bright future, the ghost of the past still looms large. During that same press conference, a reporter began a question by referencing the Luka Dončić trade. Before the question was even finished, cameras caught Flagg giving a quick, knowing side-eye to GM Nico Harrison, trying his best to stifle a laugh. The moment immediately went viral — a hilarious, five-second clip that perfectly captured the tension that still exists between the front office and the fanbase.

That’s the challenge facing this new-look Mavericks team. It’s not just about winning games; it’s about winning back trust. As Nico Harrison said, “I think the fans can finally start to see the vision.” But as Cooper Flagg’s viral side-eye showed, that vision is still haunted by the mistakes of the past. For the Mavericks to truly move forward, they need more than just a savior on the court. They need a front office that is willing to get out of its own way and let their new star lead them into the future.