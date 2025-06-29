Mark Cuban Urges Adam Silver to Take Immediate Action After Rich Paul’s Private Conversation Surfaces

The Phoenix Suns, a franchise with championship dreams and a history rich in near-misses, are making bold, calculated moves to reshape their roster. In a headline-grabbing pivot, they dealt Kevin Durant, betting big on a younger, hungrier core built for the long haul. That strategy took center stage on draft night when the Suns snagged Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick. And, as always, Rich Paul’s fingerprints weren’t far from the action.

In today’s NBA, agents aren’t just deal-brokers; they’re power players shaping team strategies and player destinations. Rich Paul’s latest move raised eyebrows after a viral X post showed him urging Suns owner Mat Ishbia to land Maluach at No. 10. The clip sent shockwaves across league circles and social media alike.

Now, former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has jumped into the fray, calling on Adam Silver to step in. Through a fiery X post, Cuban urged the league to change the scenario of the draft system. Now, it’s a situation brewing with controversy. And one, the NBA won’t be able to sidestep for long.