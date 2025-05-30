Mark Daigneault Net Worth in 2025: OKC Thunder HC’s Salary, Contract, and Coaching Career

Thunder in 5! It’s not just the number of wins they needed in the Western Conference finals, but also coincides with the tenure of their coach. Mark Daigneault signed in November 2020, and after 5 seasons, is staring at the potential of holding the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. But even he knows the job is not done yet.

“Just one thing for our fans. Rest up this week because we need you Thursday,” said the OKC Thunder’s head coach. From being one of the youngest coaches to take the job and now guiding the team to the Finals, it’s been a scintillating journey for the 40-year-old. Let’s dive into Daigneault’s salary, career earnings, and more.

What is Mark Daigneault’s salary for the 2025 season? What’s his contract with the OKC Thunder?

As stated earlier, his first contract was in 2020, when he was only 35, the second-youngest coach to ever lead a team in the league. Since he took the seat at the helm, the number of wins has only increased in five seasons. The third season was where the changes were visible, as the Thunder registered 40 wins. That jump from 24 to 40 was enough for him to secure a long-term extension in Oklahoma City.

As per reports, Mark Daigneault has a multi-year contract extension, which he signed in July 2023, before the start of the 2023-24 season. The length of the contract and the breakdown are currently not available. But some reports state that his current salary is close to $4,000,000. So, how does it impact his net worth?

What is Mark Daigneault’s net worth as of 2025?

With only 5 years of head coaching experience, he is quickly becoming one of the trusted men to lead the team. Building from scratch, creating a winning culture that too with the youngest squad, Mark Daigneault has ticked all boxes. Off the court, he leads a private life that limits the public’s knowledge regarding his other sources of income.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault calls a time out during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

However, some sources previously in 2023 indicated that he had a net worth of $3 million. With a growing stature and a resume that boasts of NBA Coach of the Year and NBCA Coach of the Year for guiding the Thunder to the top spot in the West in 2024. Now that he is at the top with OKC, but where did he start his coaching career?

Mark Daigneault’s Coaching Career

The OKC head coach spent roughly four years (2010-14) as an assistant to HC Billy Donovan at Florida, where he was also responsible for scouting and helping players with off-court duties. His prior experience helped him to manage the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, the OKC Blue, as the head coach. After leading them to four playoff appearances, it was time for him to step into the big leagues.

Mark Daigneault got the much-needed promotion he had always aimed for. The Oklahoma City Thunder recruited him in 2019 as an assistant coach. But the title changed quickly after the then-head coach, Billy Donovan, was let go of his duties. A commitment to the city was made that day! “The opportunity to be the head coach of the Thunder is truly a special honor. Over my six years in Oklahoma City, I’ve developed a deep commitment to the organization and care for what is truly a special community that I call home.”

The first season was underwhelming with 22-50 in 2020-21, but it was the start of something beautiful. With the NBA finals appearance, the Oklahoma City Thunder has become the youngest NBA Finals team (24.7) since the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers. Led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, aged 26!