Mark Walter’s History Signals LeBron James’ Lakers Exit Amid Rob Pelinka’s Long-Term Plan

“Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand. The proof is in the pudding on what he’s been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers” wrote Lakers legend Magic Johnson on X. For the first time in 46 years, the Lakers ownership will be away from the hands of the Buss family after Jeanie Buss made a deal to sell the team for an eye-watering $10 billion to the 65-year-old billionaire. As Johnson mentioned, Mark Walter has an abundance of experience managing sports teams, as seen through his work with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks. Now, having secured a trifecta of top LA sports teams with the Lakers’ acquisition, the billionaire will soon put his plans for the franchise into motion. The question is, what will they be?

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd recently touched base on LeBron James’ trade rumors, and the Lakers’ ownership change. The 61-year-old spoke in detail about the changes that the Guggenheim Partners CEO made when he acquired his other teams. He revealed that “First thing they (Mark Walter Group) did with the Dodgers, get better upstairs in the front office. They got Andrew Friedman from Tampa. They’re going to make a move in scouting and the executive suite. The second thing the Dodgers have done since the Mark Walter Group arrived, they’ll move off Manny Machado, Zack Greinke, Corey Seager, Cody Be; linger, they will move off people if the money and the production and the age isn’t right. They’ve done it time and time again”. This gave an almost predictable pattern of what one can expect to change within the Lakers as well.

“So, I’m telling you what the Lakers are going to do. Expand the analytics and scouting, and start moving off some pieces,” said Cowherd. “Mark my words, they’re always…. It’s amazing the Dodgers have all this money, yet they’re always seeking the very best of the best. They will pay for the very best, they moved off MVPs”.

As Cowherd highlighted, Mark Walter is not afraid to make changes at the top level, whether it is the team management or the players themselves. Any pieces that would be moved would be considered the team’s long-term plans. Fortunately, this thinking seems to align with what Rob Pelinka is already planning for the team.

via Imago June 18, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: The Buss family has agreed to sell the controlling stake of the Los Angeles Lakers to TWG Global CEO Mark Walter, with a franchise valuation of billion.

The sale of the Los Angeles Lakers is not expected to close until the third or fourth quarter of 2025. Till then, Buss and the Lakers GM will continue making the required changes. According to The Athletic reporter Dan Woike, the Lakers are preparing to make a run at a superstar to pair with Luka Doncic, as early as next summer. Shams Charania also revealed that the Lakers would be looking to preserve max cap space into 2027, hence, “They are really prioritizing two-year contracts right now”.

The main purpose behind this might simply be envisioning a future where the Lakers can remain a championship-contending team without LeBron James. It doesn’t matter whether this ‘superstar’ player comes via trade or free agency. The Lakers need to position themselves early on to ensure that the team is stacked to build a future dynasty.

Unfortunately, these long-term plans may not involve their current superstar, LeBron James.

Rob Pelinka and Mark Walter’s plans might cause a LeBron James exit

If Mark Walter’s previous decisions have taught us one thing is that his long-term plans might involve LeBron James in them. The 40-year-old recently opted in on his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. And his agent, Rich Paul, came out with a strong statement that LeBron dreams of another championship with the Lakers. “LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all”. This leaves the Lakers in a not-so-small dilemma: should they build a win-at-all-cost team for now or look at the future?

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him,” Paul further added.

As NBA reporter Trevor Lane highlighted, “You’re looking at a 5-year window, whereas with LeBron, we’re talking about a 1, maybe 2-year window, and with LeBron, with that ticking clock, if that right move is not available right now in this second, that is a big, big problem”. That way, picking up the player option was a genius move by the NBA All-Time Scorer. After all, if he had declined it, and he became a free agent, there is no team out there that is a title contender and with enough cap space to pay him.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

While the signs all point towards Mark Walter and Rob Pelinka wanting to make long-term plans. And we have seen from his previous ventures that Walter isn’t afraid to sell big names and MVPs if it means clearing out space for the future. But Lebron James might be an entirely different challenge. It will be interesting to see how Pelinka and Walter deal with this situation. Do you think the Lakers should trade LeBron? If yes, then whom do you see going in for him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.