brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Mark Williams Breaks Silence on Rudy Gobert Ejection During Suns vs Timberwolves

ByHarshita Saxena

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:07 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Mark Williams Breaks Silence on Rudy Gobert Ejection During Suns vs Timberwolves

ByHarshita Saxena

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:07 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a tight win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108–105, at Target Center on Monday. But the highlight came in the third quarter when Rudy Gobert elbowed Suns’ Mark Williams. The refs called a flagrant 2, and Gobert was ejected after playing 21 minutes, scoring 15 points with eight rebounds. That moment gave the Suns, especially Williams, some momentum to take control of the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, if I want to be the best, I got to go up against the best every single night,” Williams said postgame when asked about the scuffle. “That’s a whatever four-time Defensive Player of the Year, whatever it is. Uh, just trying to go out there, dominate, show who I am. So, just doing that tonight and finding a way to win honestly is the biggest thing.”

He finished with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, leading the Suns’ charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The night also gave Williams a special moment. In the third quarter, he made a three-pointer from near the corner, his first-ever NBA three-pointer. It was a small but memorable highlight in a big win for the Suns.

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved