Mark Williams Breaks Silence on Rudy Gobert Ejection During Suns vs Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a tight win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108–105, at Target Center on Monday. But the highlight came in the third quarter when Rudy Gobert elbowed Suns’ Mark Williams. The refs called a flagrant 2, and Gobert was ejected after playing 21 minutes, scoring 15 points with eight rebounds. That moment gave the Suns, especially Williams, some momentum to take control of the game.

“I mean, if I want to be the best, I got to go up against the best every single night,” Williams said postgame when asked about the scuffle. “That’s a whatever four-time Defensive Player of the Year, whatever it is. Uh, just trying to go out there, dominate, show who I am. So, just doing that tonight and finding a way to win honestly is the biggest thing.”

He finished with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, leading the Suns’ charge.

The night also gave Williams a special moment. In the third quarter, he made a three-pointer from near the corner, his first-ever NBA three-pointer. It was a small but memorable highlight in a big win for the Suns.

