Marselles Brown Addresses Biggest Misconception About Son Jaylen Brown After Legal Allegations

Jaylen Brown’s relationship with his parents has drawn renewed attention following the legal allegations involving his father, Marselles Brown. But the story of their relationship goes back much further. The five-time All-Star grew up in Marietta, Georgia, where his mother, Mechalle, largely raised him and his older brother, Quenton.

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Time and again, Jaylen Brown has spoken about that influence and how those years shaped him as a person. Since his mother handled much of the day-to-day responsibility, Marselles’ involvement in his sons’ lives remained a hot topic. The former professional boxer now has pushed back against those claims.

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“Well, the biggest misconception is my son don’t like me, don’t mess with me, and all this and all that,” Jaylen Brown’s father said on the Ultimate Dads Unplugged podcast. “Well, I just like to say you’re wrong. My son takes very good care of me. He loves me, and I love him back. Period.”

Their relationship was in the headline after JB’s father’s arrest in 2025. In August 2025, Marselles was arrested in Las Vegas after police accused him of stabbing youth football coach Cross Tupuola. He was charged with attempted murder.



His attorney, Arnold Weinstock, argued that Marselles acted in self-defense and claimed Tupuola had pistol-whipped him before the stabbing. Back then Jaylen Brown did not publicly comment on his father’s arrest.

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When TMZ Sports caught up with him in September 2025, he declined to comment on the matter. TMZ also reported that Jaylen Brown and Marselles weren’t particularly close, which only added more fuel to the speculation about their relationship. Brown hasn’t addressed that directly, but he has been more open in other ways – speaking candidly about his mother and the circumstances he grew up in.

In an August 2026 episode of Boardroom, he discussed being raised by a single mother and how his family’s finances shaped his early years.

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“I was raised by a single mom, so our resources weren’t, they were limited to some degree,” Brown said. “Even though my mom had a really good job, at times there was recessions in Atlanta. She had to work multiple jobs just to make sure she could provide. So, I have friends who had things that I didn’t have.”

Marselles, meanwhile, was a professional heavyweight boxer who remained connected to Jaylen Brown’s basketball journey. In 2016, he explained why he returned to boxing after retirement.

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“My main motivation for coming out of retirement was to show my kids that I never gave up on my dreams,” Marselles said. “I didn’t want them to give up on theirs.” He also described Jaylen as “an extraordinary athlete and very smart.”

The senior Brown later discussed his role in Jaylen’s early NBA decision-making.



In a 2024 interview, he recalled advising his son to enter the 2016 NBA Draft without an agent, a move Jaylen initially thought was unusual. After clearing the misconception about his relationship with his son, Marselles spoke about the legal trouble.

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The podcast featured Marselles alongside LaVar Ball and Dwyane Wade Sr., and LaMelo Ball’s father first stepped in.



“I’ll answer that. Nope. We ain’t answer nothing like that. Leave that alone and we’ll go to the next question.”

Wade Sr. took a similar position.

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“I think I’d like to address it. I think that I don’t know if he’s going to address it, but I think it’s almost the same question as y’all did when y’all asked me about our personal family issues. It’s the same thing. Mind your own business.”

Later, Jaylen Brown’s father added, “Absolutely. I don’t need to talk about it other than I’m innocent and I was lied on. So, we going to just keep it moving from there.”

That is Marselles’ stated position on the allegations, not a finding by the court. He has maintained that he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have pursued the attempted-murder charge stemming from the August 2025 confrontation.



The legal case ultimately also put his relationship with Jaylen Brown under the microscope.