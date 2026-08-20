Mat Ishbia’s Suns Might Become Next NBA Team to Hit the Market After Lakers as $2B Financial Gap Emerges: Report

When Mat Ishbia orchestrated his record-setting $4 billion acquisition of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in 2023, he relied heavily on a sophisticated, heavily leveraged financial playbook. Rather than liquidating his vast equity in his mortgage company, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), and incurring monumental capital gains tax liabilities, Ishbia secured multi-billion-dollar lending facilities with JPMorgan Chase. To back those loans, his holding company pledged 805 million shares of UWM stock. Back then, they were valued at an impressive $4.6 billion. Now things have taken a dramatic turn, and this story comes a mere week after Mark Walter’s $12.5 billion sale of the LA Lakers.

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Per Sports Analyst Joe Pompliano, putting his empire as primary collateral allowed Ishbia to acquire the NBA franchise while retaining a (~90%) voting majority in his mortgage empire. However, that aggressive corporate blueprint has collided with severe macroeconomic headwinds and internal corporate stumbles. Earlier this month, UWM posted a staggering $600 million loss. In a meeting with investors last week, Ishbia reportedly told them that stock dividend payouts would be paused.

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In the bigger picture, UWM’s stock price has cratered by more than 70% since Ishbia finalized the Suns purchase. This means that the value of JPMorgan’s collateral pool has dropped from $4.6 billion down to a meager $1.15 billion.

Ishbia attributed the hit to a transaction-specific derivative hedge tied to a failed acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp. However, short-seller firm Hunterbrook argued the loss stemmed from an unhedged bet on falling interest rates.

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The fallout was immediate: UWM suspended its quarterly dividend, sending its stock tumbling 35% in a single day and triggering intense speculation regarding margin calls.

To stabilize UWM’s balance sheet, the company assembled a massive $2.05 billion capital package. This rescue effort required a $1.5 billion preferred equity infusion from debt giant Oaktree Capital Management, a $150 million personal cash contribution from Ishbia’s holding vehicle, and a planned $400 million rights offering for existing shareholders. That totals a $2.05 billion lifeline.

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The mounting financial pressure is reaching a crisis point that could affect Ishbia’s sports empire. Previously, the fear was that Phoenix’s blank check days were over. Now it gets worse.

Even after Ishbia went all-in, that figure represents the absolute maximum capital UWM can squeeze out of the restructuring. Against the $4 billion total obligations and the original multi-billion JPMorgan loan structure, an approximate $2 billion financial gap remains exposed (barring the repayments that Ishbia might have already made).

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When collateral drops below critical loan-to-value (LTV) thresholds, banks typically issue margin calls demanding immediate cash or additional equity. If a borrower cannot plug the deficit, lenders hold the contractual right to seize pledged assets or force market liquidations.

Ishbia’s distress could spill directly into the NBA, which now has a precedent for a distress sale that yields the exact profit the Suns owner needs.

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Mat Ishbia and Suns under the shadow of Lakers’ sale

This widening financial rift has drawn natural comparisons to the Los Angeles Lakers, whose ownership group recently underwent its own capital restructuring. Mark Walter abruptly sold the franchise for $12.5 billion to Bob Iger and Josh Kusher amid his own liquidity crisis and federal investigation. After buying the Lakers for $10 billion last year, Walter made a $2.5 billion profit off the team he’s owned for about 14 months.

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With his stake sold, a bigger crisis has emerged within the team. The Buss siblings wanted to tag along with Walter and sell their 17.8% stake in the same transaction at the $12.5 billion valuation. But Jeanie Buss, team governor, went against her siblings to object to the sale. However, that ideally shouldn’t affect Walter’s sale to Iger and Kusher.

But on the broader front, rumors, or fears, have naturally swelled that Ishbia might be the next governor forced to put his NBA franchise on the market to satisfy creditors. Yet, a closer look reveals fundamental differences between the Lakers’ sale and the Suns’ current circumstances.

Mark Walter’s liquidity needs stemmed from explicit cash demands. Whereas Ishbia’s challenge is primarily tied to stock at UWM rather than Ishbia’s personal insolvency.

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Over the past five years, UWM’s consistent dividend distributions funnelled over $6 billion in cash directly to Ishbia and his family, providing immense private liquidity outside his public stock holdings. That let Ishbia splurge on the Suns to build superteams.

Regulatory filings indicate Ishbia proactively insulated his loans by overcollateralizing the JPMorgan facilities with alternative assets. They include future Suns distributions and segments of his private equity portfolio. That removes the threat of default.

Refuting rumors of a distress sale, UWM spokespeople confirmed that the outstanding loan balance with JPMorgan remains comfortably low enough to be settled out of pocket at any time.

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That is not to say the Oaktree deal comes without its costs. Oaktree’s $1.5 billion injection carries a steep 10% annual cash dividend (escalating to 13% if paid in-kind), 330 million warrants, two board seats, veto rights over senior management changes, and guaranteed returns of at least $600 million.

While these restrictive factors severely diminish Ishbia’s control over UWM, his personal war chest remains intact. It might make the Suns and Mercury wallets a little tighter at most.

Demonstrating that his sports empire is still going strong, Ishbia is finalizing a deal to buy out the Suns’ remaining minority partners, consolidating his family’s ownership stake to 99%. It goes to show that while his mortgage company faces severe operational hurdles, his hold on the Phoenix Suns is less likely to be affected.