Matas Buzelis & Teammate Emerge as “Next 2 Giannis” Amid Bulls Contract Problems

The Chicago Bulls enter this season in a state of flux. Contract uncertainties around key veterans like Josh Giddey and a roster in transition mean expectations are tempered. At the same time, the spotlight is shifting towards young talent like Matas Buzelis, with Noa Essengue also joining this year as the 12th pick of the 2025 Draft.

The biggest question isn’t just how the youngsters develop: it’s whether the Bulls can keep Giddey while nurturing Buzelis and Noa Essengue. This season could reveal whether Chicago bets on immediate talent or the next generation.

As Trey Kerby put it on Kevin O’Connor’s podcast: “The main thing I want to see from the Bulls this year is a step forward for Matas Buzelis… He showed himself to be a really solid defensive playmaker, a really good play finisher, and an awesome transition player… It’s just a matter of figuring out how to score against guys that are easily outweighing him by 40 to 50 pounds.”

Buzelis, in his first NBA season, averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over 80 appearances. He shot at over 54% from the field and converted more than 36% of his overall three-pointers. And while he may be some way away from being a legitimate superstar, Kerby may already have jumped the gun. He likens both Essengue and Buzelis to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Essengue, Kerby added: “I like to think that the Bulls have the next two Giannis’. They’ve got the next American Giannis in Matas Buzelis, and then the French Giannis in Noa Essengue… Giannis wasn’t an all-star as a rookie, nor was he as a second-year player, but once he put on some muscle, once he got some reps handling the ball during the Jason Kidd era, he really popped.”

Essengue, still raw, is expected to spend time with the Windy City Bulls, hoping to develop and eventually be NBA-ready. The 18-year-old has been a pro since the 2021-22 season, and played for Germany’s Ratiopharm Ulm in 2024-25. He averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and has been compared to the Greek Freak due to his size and freakish athleticism.

While neither player may be an immediate superstar, their unique skill sets and physical tools promise an intriguing developmental path. Like Giannis Antetokounmpo in his early years, Buzelis’s combination of length, athleticism, and defensive versatility could allow him to dominate transition play while gradually expanding his offensive game. It remains to be seen how well Essengue on the other hand can adjust to the NBA.

For Bulls fans and the front office alike, the excitement is not just about immediate wins. Buzelis and Essengue represent a potential generational shift; players who, if developed carefully, could anchor Chicago’s long-term rebuild. Their progression this season may mirror Giannis’ rise: early raw talent transformed into elite versatility, explosive athleticism, and the ability to impact both ends of the floor, ultimately reshaping the team’s trajectory.

Bulls face critical decisions in contract standoffs

The Bulls are simultaneously navigating a high-stakes contract with Josh Giddey, the young playmaker acquired from Oklahoma City in June 2024. Giddey is seeking a four-year, $120 million deal, while the Bulls have countered with a four-year, $80 million offer, leaving a significant gap between the two sides.

This standoff comes at a delicate time. With Buzelis and Essengue developing into potential cornerstone players, the Bulls must balance the desire to retain an established young talent in Giddey with the imperative to allocate resources to their emerging core. Buzelis’ growth as a defensive playmaker and Essengue’s raw athleticism increase the team’s flexibility, but also raise questions about how much investment is prudent for Giddey.

The resolution of Giddey’s contract could set the tone for Chicago’s roster strategy. Meeting his demands would secure a proven NBA playmaker, but could constrain financial flexibility for developing the next generation. Conversely, standing firm may free resources for Buzelis, Essengue, and other young talents, but risks creating tension with a high-profile acquisition.

The coming weeks will determine whether the Bulls can balance immediate competitiveness and long-term growth.