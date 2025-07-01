Matt Barnes Sends Stern Caution as Malik Beasley’s Gambling Investigation Kicks Off

What happens when the integrity of the game is put at risk by the very players meant to uphold it? Just last year, Jontay Porter — a two-way player for the Toronto Raptors and brother of NBA champion Michael Porter Jr. — was handed a lifetime ban from the league. His crime? Violating NBA rules by leaking confidential information to sports bettors, a line no player is allowed to cross. Gambling remains one of the league’s biggest taboos, and the consequences are severe for a reason. Now, whispers around the league suggest Malik Beasley may be under the microscope — and the NBA isn’t taking any chances this time.

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed on the Free Agency day that Detroit Pistons star is now reportedly under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games. The report further stated that the incident was from the 2023-2024 NBA season. Although the player’s attorney provided that this does not result in a charge. “An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the US Constitution”. But veteran star Matt Barnes has some lessons for hoopers.

Speaking about the charges and players’ involvement, Matt Barnes wanted the athletes to stay away from gambling on their league activities. “Because you’re getting too much money in this game to jeopardize that. I can see if it was back in the day when dudes weren’t really making money you could hit a parlay or whatever the s— else they call the big licks, and I’d be like ”Okay you wouldn’t.’ But dudes are getting bred now.” The reported salary of the players has surely gone up. As per Basketball Reference, more than 30 players will earn $30 million a year for the 25-26 season. So why risk career?

Even Barnes guest on the podcast, raised his voice against the issue, which Malik Beasley is under investigation. “It’s a new way, man, it’s easy to gamble, you do it from your cell phone now, and you just get caught up in that environment. And I feel bad for him, but man, you risk your career man, you going to have to sit in that, you going to have to suffer that.” Despite knowing the outcome, some continue to get caught in this fix. Solution? Barnes has a tip.

Matt Barnes had the one final message. “And anyone else who’s involved in that s—, cut that s— out man, before it’s too late. This life and this money and this opportunity is just way too good to risk on that s—.” The former Warriors star’s words were true. Though no charges have been reportedly filed against Beasley yet, precautions are still being taken.

Malik Beasley and his contractual issues

“There have been no charges against Malik,” Steve Haney, Beasley’s attorney, told the AP. “It’s just an investigation at this point. We hope people reserve judgement until he’s charged — or if he’s charged. It’s not uncommon for there to be a federal investigation.” These reports came on the day when the NBA’s free agency day 1 started and multiple teams began looking for additions. But Malik Beasley, for now, won’t be a part of them.

via Imago Nov 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Both Charania and the Bleacher Report initially confirmed that the Detroit Pistons have halted talks on finalizing a 3-year $42 million contract. That would mean the 28-year-old would have been back after he became a free agent. More importantly, the talks around the league for the 9-year veteran are allegedly set to be put on pause, too. His contributions in the 2024-25 season proved to be a high point.

He averaged 16.3 points per game, converting 41.6% of his 3-point attempts and finishing second in the NBA in made 3-pointers. It should be stressed that an investigation does not mean the target will be charged with a crime.