Mavericks Discussing Cooper Flagg Trade Options With Several NBA Teams as Per Controversial Leak (Exclusive)

The Dallas Mavericks are at the center of the 2025 NBA offseason after landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, despite holding just a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery. Following their mid-season trade of franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, this stroke of lottery luck has reset expectations and sparked internal debates over the franchise’s next move. With Cooper Flagg widely projected as the top pick, the Mavericks now face a pivotal decision: build around the Duke star or leverage the pick for a championship-ready trade.

An EssentiallySports source directly from the front office of a popular team confirmed that the Mavericks’ front office has quietly initiated discussions with several teams to evaluate the trade value of the No. 1 selection. While not an aggressive pursuit, the organization has reportedly “put out feelers” and held preliminary talks to assess what kind of return the pick could fetch, particularly in exchange for a proven superstar.

“I’ve heard rumblings around the league that the Mavs front office is trying to gauge the trade value for the #1 pick. They’re in win-now mode and want to maximize their championship window. They’ve put some feelers out and had preliminary discussions to see what type of haul and superstar asset they can potentially acquire before the draft,” stated the source, who preferred to stay anonymous.

Names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have come up in speculative proposals, but no substantial progress has been made on any front. Dallas has reportedly maintained a disciplined approach, testing interest without making commitments, per reports.

Inside the Cooper Flagg Situation

Cooper Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, and by all metrics, he profiles as a generational two-way forward. The 6-foot-9 Duke standout averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in his lone NCAA season while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. His standout performance in the Sweet Sixteen—30 points, 7 assists, and elite defense—cemented his draft status.

Flagg’s blend of basketball IQ, positional versatility, and defensive upside makes him the ideal foundational piece for a franchise entering a rebuild. Internally, the Mavericks’ scouting department is said to be unanimous in its evaluation of Flagg as a future All-NBA talent. According to several insiders, team governor Patrick Dumont considers the pick “a gift” and is hesitant to repeat the kind of controversial move that led to Doncic’s departure.

Still, the Mavericks are not dismissing all possibilities. ESPN and SI have both reported on the team’s hypothetical frameworks involving superstar trades. These include high-end offers such as:

To Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo : No. 1 pick + Daniel Gafford + Max Christie + picks

To Philadelphia for Joel Embiid : No. 1 pick + multiple rotation players + future draft compensation

However, each of these comes with significant financial and roster complications. Adding a max-level star would heavily constrain Dallas’ flexibility, especially considering Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving’s existing contracts.

Cost efficiency has emerged as a key factor in favor of keeping the pick. Flagg would command a rookie-scale salary, allowing Dallas to build a deeper supporting cast while developing a future face of the franchise.

Several key factors are driving the Mavericks toward retaining the pick and selecting Cooper Flagg:

Financial prudence : A rookie contract provides enormous value compared to acquiring a veteran on a supermax deal.

Roster fit : Flagg’s skill set complements the existing core without requiring major restructuring.

Fan backlash avoidance : After the controversial Luka trade, moving the No. 1 pick could further alienate the fan base.

Lack of overwhelming offers : While the market has been tested, as per the anonymous source, Dallas has yet to receive any offer considered strong enough to justify passing on Flagg.

General Manager Nico Harrison, known for his bold decisions, appears firmly committed to retaining the top pick. Despite early speculation, multiple insiders have shot down the idea of a trade. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported, “Yes, the Mavericks plan to draft Cooper Flagg. No, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont will not look a gift horse in the mouth and consider trading the No. 1 overall pick.” Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein echoed the sentiment, noting there is “no chance” Dallas would move the pick, even for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite the exploratory discussions, most league insiders and analysts believe Dallas will ultimately hold onto the pick and select Flagg. Mavericks Moneyball and SB Nation have both reported that the organization’s internal messaging leans heavily toward drafting Flagg, while fan polls reflect over 85% support for staying the course.

Charles Barkley addressed the growing speculation around a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, pointing to Dallas as a logical trade partner on paper. “If I’m Milwaukee, the first call I’d make is to Dallas,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA. “If Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas, are they contenders next year? No. That’d be a great way to start the Milwaukee rebuild.” However, Barkley made it clear he’s weary of the constant push to move stars like Giannis out of small markets. “It bothers me. I get annoyed at people on television… ‘It’s time for Giannis to leave Milwaukee.’ … I hate that.”

The Mavericks now enter the final stretch before the June 25 NBA Draft with full control of the narrative. Unless a team delivers a blockbuster offer that rewrites the trade landscape, Dallas is expected to draft Cooper Flagg and begin a new era—one built on patience, promise, and long-term vision.

