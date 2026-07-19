Mavs Make Swift Decision to Help Cooper Flagg After Knicks Almost Found Their Mitchell Robinson Replacement

The Dallas Mavericks acted faster than Speedy Gonzales to ensure their frontcourt has a young talent suited for Cooper Flag. In a direct response to an aggressive free-agency strike by the reigning champion New York Knicks, the Mavericks’ front office didn’t wait 48 hours to decide on Moussa Cisse. Although he had accepted an offer from the Knicks, the Mavs refused to be bullied into losing one of their most valuable young defensive anchors.

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Less than 12 hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that Cisse had agreed to the Knicks’ offer sheet, he confirmed that the Dallas Mavericks have matched the New York Knicks’ offer. The newly crowned champs, who just lost Mitchell Robinson to the Celtics, gave a two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet on Cisse.

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As he is a restricted free agent, Dallas had to match the offer if they wanted to keep Moussa. They moved swiftly, effectively nullifying the Knicks’ attempt to get another big.

The update, confirmed by Cisse’s representatives Yann Balikouzou and Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management, highlights a swift turnaround by the Dallas franchise. The 6’11” center didn’t have much of a market demand as Dallas was keen on retaining him.

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So when he originally signed the Knicks’ sheet earlier on Saturday, the Mavericks chose to officially match the deal well before the strict 48-hour Monday deadline, retaining his rights instantly. Dallas fans, who haven’t had much to celebrate lately, welcomed the move.

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This swift decision completely alters the offseason landscape for both franchises. New York just signed Andre Drummond, but still needs a younger, reliable backup for him and Karl-Anthony Towns. They lost Kevon Looney to the Lakers and pursued Cisse more aggressively.

Previously, the Knicks attempted to take advantage of their luxury tax exceptions by tendering a two-year minimum contract to Cisse, hoping to secure a primary replacement for Robinson. Their offer was more team-friendly, with his first-year salary only partially guaranteed.

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New York targeted Cisse’s elite physical tools to provide essential rim protection behind Towns and his long-term potential.

However, because offseason rosters are allowed to stretch to 21 players during the summer months, veteran insider Marc Stein noted that Dallas held the unique flexibility to match the contract without forcing any immediate, corresponding roster changes.

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They matched the Knicks’ aggression and simultaneously ensured maximum roster continuity around their ultimate cornerstone Cooper Flagg.

Cisse proved to be a highly effective defensive partner alongside Flagg during the final stretch of the regular season. He anchored the paint across 38 NBA games while the versatile top pick disrupted passing lanes on the perimeter.

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The 23-year-old big man has continuously outpaced his developmental timeline in the NBA G League with the Texas Legends, where he posted stellar averages of 14.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Keeping Cisse in Texas provides critical frontcourt insurance while the Mavs deliberate over Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

For Dallas, the decision preserves a young, high-upside shot-blocker uniquely suited to run alongside Flagg for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the Knicks are forced right back to the drawing board.