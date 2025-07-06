Mavs and Spurs Come Together in Solidarity After Hill Country Floods Devastates Texas

For ages, the I-35 rivalry has been a huge deal in Texas. It’s this really intense, sometimes even bitter, competition between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams are super important to their cities. Think back to those amazing playoff games in the 2000s with Tim Duncan’s Spurs and Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavericks, right up to today’s matchups. This rivalry has pretty much defined Texas basketball for a whole generation. But this week, in the face of an unimaginable tragedy, that rivalry has been replaced by a powerful and heartbreaking display of unity.

On Friday, devastating floods swept through the Texas Hill Country, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The latest reports say that at least 51 people have died, and what’s really gut-wrenching is that 27 young girls from a summer camp, Camp Mystic, are still missing. It’s a tragedy that has just the whole state.

And in the face of tragedy, the two teams that usually battle it out on the court have come together. Both the Spurs and the Mavericks immediately jumped onto social media to send messages of support and solidarity to the victims, their families, and all the first responders working so hard on search and rescue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Spurs were the first to post. They shared a really heartfelt message on their Instagram story. “We’re heartbroken by the tragic flooding in the Hill Country,” the post read. “To every family grieving and every first responder helping others through the worst, please know the Spurs family is with you and holding you close in your thoughts. Our hearts are especially heavy for the children and their families whose lives have been forever changed.” Their official account also put up an Instagram post, and Jeremy Sochan, a Spurs forward, quickly reposted it. It just goes to show how much the players feel this, just like the team itself.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) Expand Post

The Mavericks also followed suit, with their own emotional message. “We are heartbroken by the unimaginable tragedy affecting the Texas Hill Country right now,” the team wrote. “To the families of the missing children at Camp Mystic, we are holding you close in our hearts and hoping for the safe reunification of all campers with their loved ones.”

These two teams aren’t the only ones stepping up to help. The Houston Texans have promised $500,000 for relief efforts, and pop superstar Shakira, who has a concert coming up in San Antonio, announced she’d be giving a part of her earnings to Catholic Charities of San Antonio. USAA, a financial company based in San Antonio, has committed $500,000 in grants to help with the search and recovery. When faced with such a terrible loss, the state of Texas has truly united, proving that some things are just way bigger than basketball.

A coaching exodus might be reshaping the Mavs-Spurs rivalry

Even though the Spurs and Mavericks are working together to help the community, their on-court rivalry is already getting intense for next season. A whole bunch of coaching changes on both sides of the I-35 are setting the stage for a new chapter in their long and famous competition. The Dallas Mavericks, especially, had multiple departures from the coaching staff, and that can potentially have an effect on them building a championship-winning team around their rookie superstar, Cooper Flagg.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke Apr 5, 2025 San Antonio, TX, USA Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg 2 shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. San Antonio Alamodome TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20250405_jcd_sd2_0303

Four important assistant coaches left Jason Kidd’s staff this summer. Jared Dudley, a respected veteran, is now the main assistant in Denver. Player development expert God Shammgod joined the Orlando Magic as their assistant coach. And in a move that directly affects the I-35 rivalry, longtime Kidd associate Sean Sweeney has joined the San Antonio Spurs as their new associate head coach. That one’s gotta hurt hard.

To fill those spots, the Mavericks have been busy bringing in new people. They’ve hired former NBA head coaches Frank Vogel and Jay Triano to their backroom, to add some experience and bring some stability. And in an eye-raising move, the Mavs have brought veteran shooting coach Mike Penberthy aboard the Dallas ship. Penberthy, who won two championships as both a player and a coach, is highly respected around the league for his work with superstars like Anthony Davis. Davis even praised him for making his shooting better when they were together at the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s as if the two teams are playing 3d chess with each other. The only difference is, instead of pawns, they are using coaches. The Spurs grabbed a key person from the Mavs’ staff, someone who really understands their system and players. The Mavericks, on the other hand, brought in a highly respected shooting coach who has a proven track record of making top players even better.

At their very core, these coaching shakeups are much more than just typical offseason news. They really show where both teams are headed. The Spurs are building a new team culture under Mitch Johnson, and they’ve brought in someone who knows their biggest rival better than anyone. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are surrounding their young superstar, Cooper Flagg, with a staff of experienced coaches who have won championships. For two teams always connected by their location and history, these behind-the-scenes moves could be just as important as any game they play in the years to come.