Mavs Coach Clears One Doubt Over Cooper Flagg After Major Achievement Ahead of NBA Debut

It’s been a wild ride for Cooper Flagg. In the span of just a few days, the No. 1 overall pick went from winning a major award to playing what he called “one of the worst games of my life.” It was the kind of chaos that perfectly captures the insane pressure and sky-high expectations facing an 18-year-old kid stepping onto the biggest stage in basketball. But through all the noise, his new coach has cleared up the one doubt that might have been lingering: his character.

The high point was a big one. On Wednesday night, Flagg won the 2025 ESPY for Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports, beating out Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter for the honor. It was a fitting end to a legendary season at Duke, where he was named National Player of the Year, swept the ACC awards, and carried the Blue Devils to the Final Four. As ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips put it, the award was “another incredible milestone in a historic year for Cooper.”

But the glitz of the ESPYs felt a million miles away from his first taste of the NBA just a few days earlier. In his Summer League debut against the Lakers, Flagg looked, well, human. He struggled, shooting a rough 5-for-21 from the field. For a player who has dominated at every level, it was a humbling experience, and he was brutally honest about it afterward.

So, how does a kid respond to that? If there were any questions about his resilience, he answered them in his very next game. Against the Spurs, Flagg was electric, exploding for 31 points in 31 minutes and showing off the all-around game that made him the no-brainer No. 1 pick. The performance had his new teammates buzzing. “Cooper’s great, man. It’s a lot of pressure being the No. 1 pick,” said Mavs wing Naji Marshall. “I think he got the jitters out. In the second game, he came back with 30. I’m excited to play with Coop and just look forward to his progression.”

That progression is what has the Mavericks so excited. And it all comes back to the one thing his coach says you never have to worry about. “One thing with Cooper, you don’t have to worry about him being in the gym,“ said Dallas Mavericks Summer League head coach Josh Broghamer. “He’s always gonna work and try to get better whether he’s playing the games or not.” After a week that tested him with both incredible highs and humbling lows, that unwavering work ethic is the one thing that clears any doubt. The talent is obvious. But it’s the character that has the Mavs convinced they got their guy.

That character has been shaped by a simple philosophy passed down from his mom: “If you’re the best player in the gym, you need to find a new gym.” This single-minded focus, however, is what has insiders buzzing. One NBA executive even told the Guardian that Flagg was “the most skilled and hardest-working prospect in either of his Summer League games,” adding, “He has a pretty strong case as the most complete 18-year-old player since LeBron James.” It’s a lofty comparison, but it speaks to the totality of his game.

But as the Mavericks look to build their future around Flagg, a bold new experiment is already underway, one that has drawn both praise and criticism from some of the biggest names in the game.

The ‘Point Flagg’ experiment and a debate with Draymond

So what is Cooper Flagg’s true position in the NBA? Is he a wing? A forward? A small-ball five? If you ask Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, the answer is… none of them. Kidd made his intentions clear even before Summer League began, signaling a plan to throw his prized rookie into the fire. “I don’t look at the position, you know, I want to put him in at the point guard, I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts,” Kidd said. “He’s comfortable playing [the] 3, but we want to push, and I think he’s going to respond in a positive way. It’s all right to fail. It’s all right to turn the ball over. We’ve talked about that.” And in a move that turned heads in Las Vegas, Kidd did just that, using Summer League as a “point-guard boot camp” for his 6-foot-9 rookie.

Flagg was out there bringing the ball up the floor, initiating the offense, and running pick-and-rolls, dealing with the kind of full-court pressure he rarely saw at Duke. The results were a mixed bag, but the vision was crystal clear. This isn’t the first time Kidd has taken a uniquely skilled, oversized player and handed him the keys. Remember a young Giannis Antetokounmpo back in 2016? Kidd did the exact same thing. Eight years later, Giannis is one of the most dominant playmakers on the planet. The Mavericks are clearly hoping for a similar long-term payoff.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And let’s be real, the experiment isn’t as crazy as it sounds. Flagg actually led Duke in assists last season. But the NBA is a different animal, and his struggles with his handle were obvious at times. Still, it was a fascinating glimpse into what could be. “I was looking forward to (playing point guard),” Flagg said after his debut. “It’s new for me… It was fun experimenting and trying to do different things.”

But just as the experiment was getting good, the Mavericks pulled the plug. After his 31-point explosion, the team shut him down for the rest of Summer League, a move designed to protect their prized asset. And that’s when Draymond Green decided to chime in.

“I find it very interesting that players get bashed for ‘load management’ but rookies get shut down during summer league these days… 🤔🤔 fascinating eh?” Green posted on Threads. He didn’t say Flagg’s name, but he didn’t have to. Draymond’s comment was a direct shot at the hypocrisy of the player rest debate.

For the Mavericks, though, the decision was a no-brainer. They saw what they needed to see. The “Point Flagg” experiment is officially underway, and the long-term development of their new cornerstone is the only thing that matters.